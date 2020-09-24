Madison clerk's office offers secure ballot drop-off option in city parks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Staff from the Madison City Clerk's Office will accept absentee ballots at parks throughout the city over the next two Saturdays, offering voters a secure alternative to mailing in their ballots amid concerns that they could get lost or delayed in the mail.

Democracy in the Park, a city-wide event that will be held in every community park, neighborhood park and mini park across Madison this Saturday and next, will provide voters with access to registration, answers to questions about the voting process and a secure method for voters to deliver their completed absentee ballot. Poll workers can act as a witness for absentee voters if needed, and those who plan to register to vote at the event should bring proof of address.

The idea came to Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl as she walked her dog across the street from her neighborhood park, after voters had called the clerk’s office and asked to drop off their ballots at a secure location close to their homes, instead of sending them through the mail.