Madison mayoral candidate Toriana Pettaway is describing as "some White Supremacy BS" a decision from the city clerk's office that she fell two signatures short on her nominating petitions and is therefore not eligible to appear on the ballot.
In an email Wednesday night to Pettaway's campaign, certified municipal clerk Eric Christianson said she collected 198 of the 200 valid signatures she needed.
"I am being told I can't run for Mayor," Pettaway, the city's racial equity coordinator, said in a Thursday email to the clerk's office and local media. "Do to being Short two signatures on the Nomination Sheets. I am reviewing them now. Always some White Supremacy BS."
Pettaway was one of six people to submit nominating petitions and other paperwork by Wednesday's 5 p.m. deadline to run for mayor.
Christianson said that Pettaway submitted a total of 217 signatures, but that 18 of them were from people who don't live in the city of Madison, and one was not dated. The undated one can have a date added within three days and be considered valid, he said, but that still wouldn't bring Pettaway to the statutorily required 200.
Pettaway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Christianson said nominating petitions for the five other mayoral candidates, including incumbent Paul Soglin, are valid, as are the petitions for the 38 people running for the 20-member City Council.