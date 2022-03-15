Madison clerk reminds absentee voters: Drop boxes closed for April 5 election

The Madison City Clerk's office is reminding voters that in line with a recent state Supreme Court decision, drop boxes will not be accepting absentee ballots and no one but absentee voters themselves can return their ballots to be counted.

That warning applies statewide after the Wisconsin Elections Commission last month rescinded guidance allowing for the use of drop boxes — which were popular around the state in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic — to comply with the Supreme Court's Feb. 11 ruling.

Drop boxes to handle the surge in absentee voting in 2020 as public health officials were warning against large gatherings, like at polling places, only became a lighting rod after Donald Trump lost the presidency, at which point Republicans and conservative groups began pointing out they were not specifically authorized under state law.

In a 4-3 decision, the court's conservative majority refused to extend a stay through the April 5 election on a previous ruling out of Waukesha County that prohibited the boxes. The case was brought by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

The state's nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau in October found the boxes were used in at least 43 cities, 46 villages and 156 towns throughout the state in the Nov. 3, 2020, election. According to a map the agency created, from 24 to 54 municipalities in each of seven regions of the state used them, including in the northeast and northwest parts of the state where former President Donald Trump won the vast majority of counties. It also found 11 states use the boxes.

Drop boxes were among the supplies Wisconsin's clerks purchased in 2020 with money from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life, which has also become a target of Republican ire and that of GOP-appointed special counsel Michael Gableman, who baselessly sees the Chicago-headquartered group as integral to an illegal conspiracy to boost turnout in Democratic-leaning areas in the 2020 election.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them. Although on a per-capita basis, Wisconsin's five largest, and mostly Democratic, cities received two to four times more money than smaller communities.

The clerk's office said absentee voters can either mail their ballots back, hand deliver them to any in-person absentee voting location starting March 22, take them to the clerk's office at the City-County Building, or bring them to their polling place on Election Day by 8 p.m. Voters must return their ballots themselves.

Madison's 14 drop boxes remain in place but locked for next month's election.

