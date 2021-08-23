Madison civic group to survey area businesses on Black employment

A Madison-based civic organization, African-American/Jewish Friendship Group, Inc., will send anonymous surveys to hundreds of Dane County businesses next month asking what fraction of their employees, managers and boards of directors are African American.
The idea came from Richard Harris, chairperson of the group’s committee on social concerns. Last year, Harris heard then President-elect Joe Biden discussing the fact that African Americans were underrepresented in high-level positions in the workforce.
“I said, ‘I wonder what the situation is like here in Madison,’” Harris said.
Gerald Sternberg, who co-founded the organization in 1990, said he wasn’t aware of a similar survey for Dane County. In each year since 2015, the Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) has asked similar questions of a random sampling of companies across the eight counties the agency serves. In 2020, MadREP sent its Workplace Diversity and Inclusion survey to 1,900 of the 6,041 companies on a list of businesses employing 10 or more people. Just 12% of those contacted, or 219 employers, responded. More than half of those were Dane County businesses.
The 2020 survey found that individuals who identify as Black or African American alone, who make up 3.7% of the population in the eight-county area, made up 4.8% of the workforce at the responding organizations. But they held just 2.8% of supervisory roles, 4.4% of spots on boards of directors and 2.6% of top-level leadership roles.
The African-American/Jewish Friendship Group’s survey consists of about seven questions, Sternberg said, but launching it has required months of work. A dozen members of the organization made phone calls to more than 1,000 area businesses to get email addresses to send the survey to, yielding around 600 email addresses. The organization will send the survey on Sept. 8, and businesses will have a month to respond.
The organization will hold a press conference next Tuesday at noon at Urban League of Greater Madison, as part of an effort to keep busy bosses from trashing the survey when it arrives in their inboxes.
“We want to let them know that this is a big issue,” Sternberg said.
The survey has garnered support from the offices of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, as well as around a dozen local churches, synagogues, nonprofits and unions, Sternberg said.
The group plans to make the survey results public, but even the organizers won’t know which answers came from which businesses. That anonymity, they hope, will encourage more employers to respond, yielding more accurate results. A non-anonymous survey is likely to get responses only from the businesses that are already meeting their diversity benchmarks, Harris said. “If you’re not one of the good ones, you’re not gonna say anything.”
“We're not looking to embarrass anybody,” Sternberg said. “We're not looking to blow a chorus of boasting for any company. What we're trying to do is just state the facts in an objective manner.”
The group will also offer to connect employers looking to further diversify their workforces with two Madison-based diversity consultants, Annette Miller of Madison-based EQT by Design and Deborah Biddle of The People Company.
Harris hopes that groups like Urban League and Nehemiah Community Development Corporation can use the results to fuel their efforts to promote equity in Dane County.
“I don't think the results are going to be good,” Harris said. “But that doesn't mean that we can't do something about it and give people a chance to reflect on how they can improve on that.”
On the other hand, he said, “if (the results are) extremely good ... I’ll just pack my bags and go home and say I was dead wrong, and we should be commended (for) living in a city like Madison.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.