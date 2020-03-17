Madison City Council's Tuesday meeting will go on as scheduled despite ban on gatherings

Gov. Tony Evers' recent order banning gatherings of more than 10 people will not impact Tuesday night's Madison City Council meeting.

The council has 20 members, but Tuesday's meeting will not violate Evers' declaration because his order exempts local government facilities, city of Madison attorney Mike May said.

Four council members have sent notices that they will be absent from the meeting.

The meeting room will have limited capacity and be prepped for social distancing, council office manager Lisa Veldran said. A separate room in the building will serve as an overflow room if needed to maintain distancing.

The council will vote on two ordinances that will change city meeting practices during the public health emergency.

One of the ordinances would prohibit city meetings from being held during an officially declared emergency, unless the mayor and City Council president "determine the meeting is necessary to provide essential functions or support to the operations of the City."

The other would allow members to attend electronically for any meetings that are held during such an emergency.