Madison City Council puts a hold on redevelopment of the Wonder Bar, Raemisch Farm

“The one item we were obviously not able to address were the jets that are planned to be placed at the airport,” said Joel Oliver, the director of development for Green Street Development. “We have a lot of creative solutions in place, unfortunately, I don’t think I can wrangle with the National Guard.”

Heather Stouder, director of the city’s Planning Division, noted that Green Street prohibited the construction of residential units on the property’s easternmost corner until 2027 due to its susceptibility to future noise concerns and committed to noise mitigation efforts “of their own volition.”

“What do we do as a city? Throw up our hands and kick everyone out of that area?” Ald. Brian Benford responded. “The argument for waiting to develop that piece of the property reinforces the sentiment of a lot of people that are opposed. Maybe we should wait 'til 2027.”

The measures did not prove to be enough to gain the City Council’s approval. Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney and Gary Halverson were the sole supporters of the zoning changes.

