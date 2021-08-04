Madison City Council puts a hold on redevelopment of the Wonder Bar, Raemisch Farm

Two controversial redevelopment plans were shot down by the Madison City Council Tuesday night after longstanding opposition from residents.
The council unanimously placed the proposed redevelopment of the Wonder Bar and Coliseum Bar at 222-232 Olin Ave. on file without prejudice, following the Plan Commission’s recommendation. The commission denied the request at its July 26 meeting as it did not meet the standards for zoning map amendments.
The proposal called for the demolition of the Prohibition-era Wonder Bar in order to construct an 18-story, 290 unit mixed-use residential building with commercial/retail space. The Plan Commission originally heard hours of public testimony, with a majority speaking in opposition to the $40 million project. Several more individuals registered in opposition at the City Council meeting as well, and the council made its decision without discussion.
“This is a very old, special, natural, beautiful and peaceful entrance to the city,” nearby resident Charlene Sweeney wrote to the alders. “Don’t let it be ruined by an ordinary high rise, out of place building that can be seen from all parts of Madison.”
The project is now able to revise its proposal and bring it back before city policymakers. However, an application has been submitted to the city’s Landmarks Commission to make the Wonder Bar a local landmark, which could provide protection to the historic bar in the future.
The City Council also saw a proposal to re-zone the property at 4000-4150 Packers Ave. and 4201 North Sherman Ave., known as Raemisch Farm, for residential development. The applicants have appeared before the Plan Commission several times since July 2020 and the proposal also appeared before the City Council in October 2020. Each time, the proposal has been halted and delayed.
Green Street Development Group presented a revised version of the plan to the City Council, which took into account feedback they had received from community groups, the school district, the City Planning District and Council President Syed Abbas. The development would consist of nearly 100 single-family homes and several multi-family and mixed-use buildings.
The Council rejected the plans 15-2, with residents expressing concern over having a development so close to Traux Field and the impending noise of the F-35 fighter jets. Other registrants pointed to the loss of green space and the strain that new families would put on local schools.
“The one item we were obviously not able to address were the jets that are planned to be placed at the airport,” said Joel Oliver, the director of development for Green Street Development. “We have a lot of creative solutions in place, unfortunately, I don’t think I can wrangle with the National Guard.”
Heather Stouder, director of the city’s Planning Division, noted that Green Street prohibited the construction of residential units on the property’s easternmost corner until 2027 due to its susceptibility to future noise concerns and committed to noise mitigation efforts “of their own volition.”
“What do we do as a city? Throw up our hands and kick everyone out of that area?” Ald. Brian Benford responded. “The argument for waiting to develop that piece of the property reinforces the sentiment of a lot of people that are opposed. Maybe we should wait 'til 2027.”
The measures did not prove to be enough to gain the City Council’s approval. Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney and Gary Halverson were the sole supporters of the zoning changes.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.