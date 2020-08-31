Madison City Council poised to approve civilian oversight for police

Both the monitor and the board would have subpoena power, although it's unclear, according to the city attorney, to what extent it could be exercised. It will also have the power to use city tax dollars to pay for attorneys to represent complainants before the PFC. The board would hire and oversee the monitor, which like the police and fire chiefs and library system director would not report to the mayor's office.

The 11-member board itself would be appointed by the mayor and City Council from nominations for nine of the positions made by a rotating list of community groups, which initially would include Freedom Inc., the county's NAACP chapter and YWCA Madison. The proposed ordinance creating the board requires that it have members from minority communities and members with experience in mental health, youth advocacy and substance abuse. At least one member is required to have an arrest or conviction record.

Under a separate recommendation from the ad hoc committee that wrote the ordinance creating the oversight structure, half of the board's members would be required to be Black.