Madison City Council member eyes state funds for soundproofing near Truax

A Madison City Council member is calling on the Wisconsin Legislature to let allow people living near Truax Field claim refundable tax credits to offset the cost of soundproofing their homes once the Wisconsin Air National Guard brings a squadron of F-35s to the base.

The resolution sponsored by 16th District Ald. Michael Tierney says if the federal government is not able to provide money for soundproofing the Legislature should provide tax credits to cover the costs of new doors, windows and insulation to deaden noise, and air conditioning systems so that residents could keep their windows closed in the summer months. "The city of Madison does not have financial resources to assist these homeowners," the resolution notes.

After more than three years of study, the U.S. Air Force in April announced that the Truax-based 115th Fighter Wing was getting 20 of the F-35s to replace the F-16s that have been at the base since 1992. The $90 million planes are expected to arrive in 2023.