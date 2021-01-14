Madison City Council member Barbara McKinney hospitalized after falling ill during online meeting

After suffering a medical emergency Wednesday night during an online meeting of a Madison city committee, West Side Ald. Barbara McKinney was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery, according to her church's pastor.

Everett Mitchell, pastor at Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church and a Dane County circuit judge, said on Facebook just before 8 a.m. Thursday that McKinney "endured a seven-hour surgery, but thank God, she is going to pull through."

At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the church posted a call for prayers, saying McKinney "had an episode and was taken to the hospital" and was undergoing "emergency heart surgery."

McKinney, who is in her early 70s, is a member of the Public Safety Review Committee and was in a 5 p.m. meeting of the committee held by Zoom Wednesday when other attendees noticed she was no longer on the screen. Madison fire and police personnel were in the meeting and had emergency responders sent to her home.

The meeting was adjourned.

Mitchell said another member of the committee in the meeting, Charles Myadze, called him when he saw her fall.