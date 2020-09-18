Madison City Council budget amendment would outfit some police with body cameras in 2021

A Madison City Council member is taking yet another run at outfitting police with body-worn cameras — even as there's little evidence that opposition has softened among police critics who have helped scuttle past efforts to bring the increasingly popular technology to Madison.
Under an amendment from Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, to the mayor's proposed 2021 capital budget, the city would spend $83,000 next year to buy about 48 cameras for a pilot project next year in Madison's North Police District. It would cost about another $55,250 in overtime to process the video officers collect, according to a city estimate. If the city were to roll out the technology departmentwide, the hardware would cost around $500,000 and the annual cost to process it would be about $376,000, mostly to hire additional staff.
Only Madison SWAT team members currently have the cameras.
Many local police reform and Black Lives Matter activists point out that the cameras don't necessarily lead to less police use of force and say the department — which often accounts for the largest portion of city spending — doesn't need any more resources.
But Harrington-McKinney, who is Black, has called them "long overdue," noting the officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha on Aug. 23 did not have a body camera, and neither did the Madison officer who fatally shot Black 19-year-old Tony Robinson in 2015. She did not immediately respond for a request for comment Friday.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday but last month said "there are mixed feelings in the community" about the cameras and she looked forward to reviewing the report and recommendations from the most recent committee to study the cameras.
City Council president Sheri Carter, who is Black, has expressed support for the cameras, as has vice president Syed Abbas, although he said Friday he supports waiting on the report from the committee as well.
The police department and its union have long supported the cameras.
Madison's history with police body cameras goes back to 2014, when in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, the City Council passed a resolution directing the police department to study cameras.
The police study made no recommendations, and since then, three city committees have taken up the issue. Only one of them, the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee, made a definitive recommendation, voting 4-2 in September 2015 against moving ahead with a pilot program out of fears the technology could be abused or seen as a false panacea for improving public trust in law enforcement, especially in minority communities.
Meanwhile, the city has in recent years passed up opportunities to apply for federal funding for body cameras for patrol officers and rejected an offer from Taser International to outfit officers with free body cameras for a year. Twice the City Council has rejected budget amendments to pilot cameras.
Madison's most recent dive into body cameras came when two camera skeptics — Alds. Shiva Bidar and Marsha Rummel — sponsored the creation of the Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee, which is expected to make a recommendation by January on whether police should adopt the cameras.
During an Aug. 27 meeting of the committee, members were sympathetic to arguments against body cameras made by one of Madison's most outspoken activist groups, Freedom Inc., which has railed against police killings of Black people and called for defunding the police and freeing Black people from the Dane County Jail.
"The real question is who has the power to interpret the footage and frankly, who has the power to make a determination of wrongdoing?" the group's co-executive director, M. Adams, said during the meeting, adding that cameras "do not produce the outcomes we want."
As of earlier this year, 13 of 24 law enforcement agencies in Dane County equipped their officers with body cameras. Five of Wisconsin's 10 largest city police departments have the cameras.
Other capital budget amendments released Friday include:
- Keeping development of a new $16.1 million library and "imagination center" on the city's East Side slated for next year and 2022 after the mayor's proposed budget moved it to 2023-24.
- Moving $82,000 to fund a study on how to mitigate increasing levels of chloride at Well No. 14 on the city's West Side from 2022 to next year. Road salt contamination is believed to be responsible for the high chloride levels.
- Moving up the renovation of Fire Station No. 6 on the city's South Side from 2023-24 to 2021-22. The project is expected to cost about $3.3 million.
The mayor has yet to propose a 2021 operating budget, but due to the economic slowdown sparked by the coronavirus outbreak has asked departments to plan for 5% funding cuts. The city's Finance Committee will take up both budgets before they go to the City Council for its OK, most likely in November.
Your letters to the Wisconsin State Journal: $10M could have paid for cameras
$10M could have paid for cameras -- Jim Graves
The nearly $10 million spent by the city of Madison settling questionable police shootings of civilians likely would have gone a long way toward putting a body camera on every cop.
Of more importance, a life or two might have been saved.
Jim Graves, Albany
Doctors must offer legal medical care -- Helena Tsotsis
I could not disagree more with the letter to the editor May 28 "Doctors are allowed moral choices."
A medical provider has to do what is legal. If this provider objects to the law, then he or she needs to get out of the position of doing the procedure -- period.
Pharmacists who can’t morally prescribe the “morning after pills" need to work for religious institutions or inpatient programs where this would not arise. Doctors who can’t morally perform an abortion should get out of obstetrics.
If the patient has come to a decision with her (in this case) primary provider that this pill or procedure is what is best for her, the other providers have no right to stop it.
If the providers can’t morally stomach it, then they need to seek other employment.
Helena Tsotsis, Madison
Radical partisans drive the debate -- Mark Condon
In a recent letter to the editor, a writer accused the "left" of hypocrisy for expressing outrage at the deaths of refugee children detained at the border but ignoring deaths caused by the MS-13 gang. The writer may be a Fox News viewer because pundit Tucker Carlson made this point the week before.
Carlson claimed progressives ignore MS-13 just because President Donald Trump referred to them as "animals." This would be laughable except that many Fox viewers parrot "alternative facts" spoon fed to them. Children dying because of public policy -- that's the issue. MS-13 crimes are horrible, but those crimes are being used to distract and disguise the truth.
We all endanger our democracy by refusing to use the critical thinking skills God or nature gave us. Propaganda posing as truth is the glue that strengthens authoritarianism, whether it emerges on the right or left.
This problem exists on the left's fringes, too. Here in Madison, chuckleheads on the far left interrupt school board meetings or prevent conservatives from speaking on campus. But thoughtless radicalism is mainstreamed on the right because of a right-wing media platform. The center right no longer exists. The center left is endangered but not dead -- yet. Our problems are too severe to let endless partisanship dictate the debate.
Mark Condon, Madison
State gun laws are too weak -- Janel Hebl
We can all be grateful to Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers. He helped expose the weakness of our gun laws in Wisconsin.
It was reported that he entered another legislator’s office with a concealed weapon to discuss an unrelated matter. He disregarded a “no guns allowed sign” that was posted outside her office. (Concealed carry is permitted in the Capitol but not in individual offices if signs are posted). Rep. Sortwell has not disputed doing so. He only stated that his “constituents don’t care.”
According to state law, a person must leave the premises where such signs are displayed after also being issued a verbal warning, which is what Rep. Sortwell did. I think many people would agree that the sign should have been warning enough. Is it OK for a person to enter a school, place of worship, a bar or restaurant that posts such a sign while possessing a gun? Sadly, it appears so. The person with the gun just has to leave if someone tells him or her to leave.
I guess Rep. Sortwell was right when he told that legislative assistant that the sign was “silly.”
Thank you, Rep. Sortwell, for bringing this to our attention.
Janel Hebl, Verona
Trump is afraid of the NRA -- Ed Carroll
The one thing President Donald Trump had going for him was his supposed reliance on himself. He has his own money and was supposed to be the president who would not cave to special interests. He could do what is right for the country.
Here we are waking up to yet another gun massacre, this time in Virginia Beach. What does Trump focus on? North Korea, a border wall crisis he created, and abortion. (How about focusing on the right for children and adults who have already been born?)
While our fellow countrymen and women continue to get killed by guns at crazy rates compared to other countries, President Trump does nothing. Zero. Zilch. He is a coward and afraid of the National Rifle Association.
While I did not vote for President Trump, when he was elected I thought this one important issue -- gun safety and putting sensible gun protection regulation in place -- is a thing he could do. He could fight the NRA special interest.
But instead he cowers before them. President Trump is the definition of a coward.
Ed Carroll, Maple Bluff
