Madison City Council approves sending 100 police officers to Milwaukee for Democratic convention

If the Democratic National Convention still takes place in Milwaukee this summer, the city of Madison will send up to 100 police officers to assist with the influx of people the convention is expected to bring.

The Madison City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution that allows the city to send Madison police officers to Milwaukee for 10 days surrounding the convention at Fiserv Forum. The resolution authorizes the mayor, police chief and the city clerk to sign an agreement with Milwaukee to provide the law enforcement, with Milwaukee reimbursing costs at an estimated $1 million.

The resolution does not specify how many officers Madison would send, but Assistant Police Chief Paige Valenta told the Wisconsin State Journal in late February that the police department was considering sending 50 to 100 officers.

The Madison Police Department has an authorized strength of 482 sworn personnel, and officers would be drawn from all areas of the department.

Additional administrative costs of up to $10,000, mostly related to scheduling and payroll, would not be reimbursed by Milwaukee. Those costs would be absorbed by the city of Madison.

That’s all assuming that the convention doesn’t get canceled or curtailed because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.