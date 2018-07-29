The Madison City Council is accepting applications to fill the 13th District seat after Ald. Sara Eskrich announced her resignation last week.
Residents of the 13th District must mail or deliver resumes by noon Friday to City Council President Samba Baldeh, Room 417, City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 53703. Resumes can also be emailed to council@citymadison.com.
Resumes should include name, address, home and work phone numbers, email address, a biography including education, work, neighborhood and civic experience, and statements on why you want to serve, what you hope to accomplish and if you plan to run in the spring 2019 election.
The person appointed will serve until someone is elected to serve a full two-year term in the spring election.
Eskrich, who was on the council for three years, said she has accepted a full-time position and would not be able to give the council her full attention. Her resignation is effective Aug. 8.
She is the third City Council member to resign this summer. Ald. Mark Clear, 19th District, and Ald. Denise DeMarb, 16th District, also resigned. Clear resigned to be chief operating officer of 360 Networks, and DeMarb cited moving outside of her district as the reason for her resignation.
The council appointed legislative aide Michael Tierney to fill DeMarb’s seat until the spring election. The council’s Executive Committee recommended former technology executive Keith Furman to fill Clear’s seat, and the council will vote on the appointment at its Aug. 7 meeting.
The council’s Executive Committee will review all resumes and interview applicants for the 13th District seat at its Aug. 6 meeting. The council’s Executive Committee will then recommend an applicant the council will vote on at its Aug. 7 meeting.