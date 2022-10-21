Madison Children's Museum reopens 10,000-square-foot 'Wonderground' area

Madison Children's Museum has reopened its 10,000-square-foot 'Wonderground,' outdoor play area, triumphantly completing a $5 million multi-year fundraising campaign meant to carry the museum past pandemic-related complications.

The 'Our Future in Play: A Promise to survive, thrive, and play outside' campaign raised funds for the second phase of the children's museum reopening post-pandemic. The improvements completed the third platform of 'The Thicket' climbing sculpture and adding several new features for children to play on. Some of the additions to the 100 N. Hamilton St. playground include a twelve foot tall slide, double decker treehouse and interconnecting bridges.

Wonderground first opened early October 2021, made up entirely of local and upcycled materials. It was the first large installment after the museum first reopened its doors in late June of that same year.

Museum President and CEO Deb Gilpin reminded people of how uncertain Madison Children's Museum's future was throughout not just the pandemic, but also its reopening. In the last two years, the children's museum has seen its windows boarded up, been forced to revamp their HVAC system to have needlepoint bipolar ionization technology and close their Sparkler Café. Now the museum is back on its feet, offering more activities than even before.

"The campaign was named 'Our Future in Play: A promise to survive, thrive, and play outside,'" Gilpin said. "With the help of so many generous people, we've done all that."

The museum also took the opportunity to updates other features it offers, adding a new pathway that runs through the cabin gardens and orchard, a musical "Kiakophony" to the inside of the giant bucket, and gutters to the 1850's era log cabin made of tree trunk.

The Madison Children's Museum hours are Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.