Madison Children's Museum announces reopening dates, start of major expansion project

The Madison Children's Museum is looking to make a big comeback this summer with the announcement of dates for reopening and the start of a major expansion project.

The museum, which has been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin a phased reopening in June with new operating procedures in place to keep staff and visitors safe, including requiring masks for everyone ages 3 and up. Admission will be open to museum members first from June 3 to June 20, and members who visit will be asked to give feedback on the new policies and procedures. The general public will be welcomed back starting June 24.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Admission will be limited based on public health guidelines and may even be less than current restrictions set by public health when the museum first opens. Guests will be required to get tickets for a specific entry time using a new, online system that will allow for fast, low-contact admission at the front desk.

More updates and details on the reopening and new procedures will be announced in the coming weeks.