Madison Children's Museum proposes major addition

The Madison Children's Museum is looking to replace its crumbling and unusable parking structure with more workshop and studio space and a sculpture big enough for children to scale for views of Downtown and the lakes.

The city's Urban Design Commission on Wednesday will get its first formal look at plans by the museum at 100 N. Hamilton St. to demolish the 69-space, two-story parking ramp and replace it with a one-story building with 10,085 of usable space. On its roof would be the approximately 75-foot tall climbing sculpture that the area's alderman describes as "eye-popping" and "Dr. Seuss-inspired."

Plans for the new building show space for metal, wood and paint shops, offices and other uses. The climbing sculpture would anchor the rooftop above it and be surrounded by landscaped paths, a greenhouse and a small pond.

The climbing sculpture, Ald. Mike Verveer predicted, is "going to become a landmark in our community quickly, assuming it's built."

Prospects for that appear good so far.

