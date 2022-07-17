Madison celebrates the return of La Fete de Marquette after a 3-year COVID-19 fueled hiatus

The Wil-Mar Neighborhood’s flagship community festival, La Fete de Marquette, returned triumphantly to Madison after a three-year COVID-19 induced hiatus, with some pandemic related changes.

The fete’s centerpiece Ferris wheel was absent — the company that usually provides the ride was a casualty of the pandemic — and the traditional French breakfast served on the morning of the last day of the event was still on pause, but those absences made room for new additions: a fourth stage for live music and a French wine garden, in the event’s 14th year.

“We started on a piece of land here that wasn’t even a park, it was just a dream,” said Gary Kallas, executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and festival organizer since its first year.

That first two-day event, in July 2006, was organized in an effort to expand the neighborhood center’s community outreach and was staffed by a few dozen volunteers. It drew a few thousand, and Kallas knew he had a hit. Sixteen years later, the fest expanded beyond the park to encompass four stages for live music, roughly 600 volunteers and attracted an estimated 20,000 attendees on Saturday night alone, he said.

“We’re proud to say a lot of folks come from out of town, stay in Madison hotels, so we feel like we’re a little bit of an economic engine, while we’re place-making, while we’re celebrating who we are,” he said.

Every dollar raised by the fest goes towards programs organized by the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, including full-time, full-year childcare for elementary school-age students; multiple summer camps for elementary-age students; emergency food service programs; fitness activities for seniors; and new this year, a festival internship program for high school students, where teens are paid to help plan, implement and work the festival.

COVID changes

Beer tent volunteer Lisa Olsom and her husband started working at the Atwood Fest about seven years and branched out to a number of other East Side events, including La Fete de Marquette, to get more involved with community groups and organizations. When COVID-19 hit, and effectively stalled many if not all of Madison's festivals for two years, she felt one of the best parts about living in Madison was gone.

“Over the summer it feels like such a magical place, so not having that, not being able to come together as a community and to see all of your friends and neighbors was not fun,” she said.

Carla Mason, a volunteer leading the fete's new wine garden, had in years past led the French breakfast — a festival tradition that invited attendees for a sit-down breakfast Sunday morning. The breakfast was scrapped this year due to COVID-19, but that opened up the opportunity to realize an idea that had been kicked around among organizers for about a decade: A French wine garden.

“I bet we’ve had well over 1,000 people through the wine garden. I can’t estimate how much wine we’ve sold — a lot,” she said. By Sunday morning, three out of the eight French wines were sold out, with a sparkling rosé the weekend's biggest hit.

Festival missed

Atonye Adjei, co-owner of the RibMasters food truck, had set up shop at the fete each year for five years prior to COVID. Her business, which she and her husband took on the road to festivals and events around Wisconsin, had taken a hit when the pandemic ground life to a halt across the country.

“It was dreadful,” she said. “Definitely a struggle, financially. I was nervous, coming back, that it wouldn’t be the same. You just never know where your business is going to go — do you continue it, do you stop it, do you try it again?”

The first fete back was busy, Adjei said. She is trying to expand her business to more festivals around the state, but some have yet to return.

Festival-goers Mitch Pilon and Jessica Feinman said being out and about at a festival after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic felt surreal.

“It feels good. We know we’re still taking risks, but there’s just something about human connection that we can’t get away from,” Pilon said. “I love being around people, but I also want to be safe.”

Attendees Kathy Howard and Dawn Farris, both from Stoughton, said they really missed the music festivals during the pandemic.

“Madison is nothing without music,” Howard said. “Just hearing live music outdoors is my favorite thing.”