Madison Catholic diocese challenges county reopening plan as unconstitutional

A Washington, D.C.-based law firm that specializes in religious liberty cases has sent a letter to Dane County and city of Madison officials saying their local coronavirus reopening plan discriminates against the Madison Catholic Diocese.
In a letter to sent Wednesday on behalf of the diocese to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, County Executive Joe Parisi and Janel Heinrich, the director of the joint city-county health department, attorneys with the nonprofit Becket Fund for Religious Liberty and two other law firms say the county's Forward Dane plan singles churches out for tighter gathering restrictions than many other venues.
Under the plan attendance at religious institutions is limited to 25% of their capacity, up to a maximum of 50 congregants, in the current Phase 1 of the three-phase plan. Other venues, including shopping malls, gyms and theaters, are simply limited to 25% capacity, with no specific upper limit.
After the state Supreme Court struck down the statewide "safer at home" order on May 13, the public health department issued an order to replace it that listed houses of worship as "essential services" that could open at 25% capacity, the diocese said.
The diocese crafted a reopening plan based on that limit only to see the department issue a new order a few days later that added the 50-person restriction, lawyers for the diocese said.
Lawyers for the diocese called this "an abrupt and inexplicable reversal" that "means that some churches are held to as low as 5% capacity while trampoline parks, movie theaters and virtually all other entities can operate to at least 25%."
Madison assistant city attorney Marci Paulsen acknowledged last week that when the public health department adopted the regulations in the invalidated "safer at home" order into its own local order, the department "included religious entities as a business, thereby ensuring that religious entities were treated equally as businesses," and under the initial order, "all businesses had the 25% capacity limit."
But she said that with the public health department adopting the new order to replace the first one, it added a 50-person limit on "mass gatherings" and defined such gatherings as "scheduled events."
Scheduled events presumably include Mass and other regular religious services.
The Diocese claims the local order violates the First Amendment and the Wisconsin Constitution.
