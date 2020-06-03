Madison Catholic diocese challenges county reopening plan as unconstitutional

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Washington, D.C.-based law firm that specializes in religious liberty cases has sent a letter to Dane County and city of Madison officials saying their local coronavirus reopening plan discriminates against the Madison Catholic Diocese.

In a letter to sent Wednesday on behalf of the diocese to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, County Executive Joe Parisi and Janel Heinrich, the director of the joint city-county health department, attorneys with the nonprofit Becket Fund for Religious Liberty and two other law firms say the county's Forward Dane plan singles churches out for tighter gathering restrictions than many other venues.

Under the plan attendance at religious institutions is limited to 25% of their capacity, up to a maximum of 50 congregants, in the current Phase 1 of the three-phase plan. Other venues, including shopping malls, gyms and theaters, are simply limited to 25% capacity, with no specific upper limit.

After the state Supreme Court struck down the statewide "safer at home" order on May 13, the public health department issued an order to replace it that listed houses of worship as "essential services" that could open at 25% capacity, the diocese said.