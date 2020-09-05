Madison Catholic Diocese criticized for response to misconduct allegations against composer

The Catholic Diocese of Madison is facing criticism for its response to accusations of sexual abuse against David Haas, a prominent Minneapolis-based Catholic composer, best known for songs such as "You Are Mine" and "Blest Are They."
Nearly 40 women from across the country have accused Haas of sexual misconduct, including forced kissing, unwanted touching and online messaging during large public events in which he led youth education.
Haas is accused of repeatedly harassing young women, some as young as 13, at events such as Music Ministry Alive and Religious Education Congress. Allegations against Haas have been collected and continue to emerge through a system where victims can report abuse by Catholic leaders called IntoAccount.
In response, the University of St. Thomas rescinded the Distinguished Alumni Award given to Haas in 1995 and is no longer playing Haas' music. The National Association of Pastoral Musicians rescinded its 2004 Pastoral Musician of the Year award.
But unlike several other dioceses in other states, the Madison diocese has not issued a formal public statement or taken action regarding Haas’ music since the composer apologized in July for his actions, which go back several decades.
Many official publishers with yearly hymnals are working to remove Haas compositions from newly distributed resources, but victim advocates have emphasized the damaging nature of trauma, which women whom Haas assaulted experience regularly when they hear his music in parishes in which it has not been banned.
"We have personally heard many stories from survivors about how hearing his music triggers anxiety, and pain," said Susan Bruhl, an abuse victim advocate. "While we all take very seriously Jesus’ teachings regarding forgiveness, following Christ’s example, we must acknowledge that with such openness of spirit comes an enormous responsibility to advocate and care for those who are vulnerable and who have been hurt by their church leaders."
Bruhl and victim advocate Margaret Hillman said the diocese was "more afraid of a possible scandal than the needed justice and healing of survivors."
According to Madison diocese spokesman Brent King, Haas' music and compositions have not been used at diocesan liturgies or diocesan events since 2003.
The Madison diocese, in consultation with the dioceses in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, leaves the decision to omit Haas' music from services up to individual parishes, but has said it is not opposed to revisiting the issue.
King said Haas was disinvited from an area parish that planned to host him for a lecture and concert, because “the bishop does not have confidence that what (Haas) would teach or present, in one of his parishes, would be consistent with his own teaching and that of the Catholic Church.”
The Madison diocese's Office of Worship is currently working on more specific guidelines regarding other Catholic entities in the area, including the 100-plus parishes and 40-plus schools associated with the diocese.
In an email written in response to some who say Haas assaulted them and had raised awareness about the issue to the diocese earlier this summer, Nathan Simmons, executive assistant to Bishop Donald Hying, forwarded a response from the director of worship, Pat Gorman, who said some parishes in the area still use Haas' music and "while the alleged actions are reprehensible, we live by the principle that he is innocent until proven guilty."
Though Gorman said in his email he does not use Haas' music in any of his services, the reason for not releasing an official statement included individuals being "worried where we draw the line" about "what type of sinners we will allow to write music, given our common sinful human nature."
"Our musical history is regrettably filled with sinners," Gorman said in the email.
Diocese needs to change with times -- Maddie Raffel
After I completed eight years of Catholic school in the Diocese of Madison, I was left feeling more disconnected from my faith than ever before.
In 2016, I was able to go on a mission trip to Oklahoma City with my church. The mission trip program ended up providing exciting masses with upbeat music and a passionate priest. A few months later, we found out that they ended the mission trip program. This was heartbreaking because it had restored some of my faith and reminded me why I was Catholic.
Catholicism, at least in Madison, is dying. I know firsthand that many kids who get confirmed do not regularly attend church anymore. If the Diocese of Madison wants to keep Catholicism alive, it has to accept change.
The mission trip should be reinstates, and its masses should get a face-lift. We need priests who are high energy. The music should be played on a variety of different instruments with a spread of upbeat voices.
Mission trips and similar programs keep young Catholics engaged. The Diocese of Madison needs a revival. Otherwise, its churches will soon be empty.
Maddie Raffel, Monona
Student chant is harmless fun -- Steve Henningfield
Don't misunderstand the "vulgar chants" emanating from the raucous student sections at Wisconsin Badger football games.
The sections are only communicating their post-game eating preferences. Sections M and N want to "eat shrimp," while sections O and P respond with "fondue." So please, turn up the hearing aids and enjoy the game.
As to the punishment of the band playing "Roll out the Barrel" -- ya, OK boomers.
Enough levity, let's concentrate on the real issues of the day, which is voting a pathological liar out of office in November.
Steve Henningfield, Madison
Pollution threatens nation's economy -- Tim Melin
The economy is always used to justify decisions made by our leaders. Some of these decisions affect us all and make no sense.
Take for instance the issue of drinking water. Factory animal farming has made groundwater undrinkable in many areas of the state. Yet lawmakers refuse to do anything significant about it because of the economic implications. That's a lot of bull (pardon the pun).
Factory farm corporations donate lots of money to politicians so that these corporations can poison our drinking water with animal waste. It sounds more like war against us all than a boost for the economy.
Another example is the F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison. The Chamber of Commerce and even liberal U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, think it's great for the local economy. Really? It's worth having bomb-delivering planes burning fuel and producing noise to keep a few jobs?
We live in scary times. Our climate is changing at unprecedented speed. We continue to add more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere to keep our economy going. The economy is killing biodiversity and will cause a collapse of all that sustains us. If we continue our path, there will be no economy.
Tim Melin, Verona
Help make Miracle Field a reality -- Lauren Grimm
State Journal reporter Barry Adams, in his March 1 article "Diamond dream coming true," brought to life Bill Schultz’ vision of a community where boys and girls are not limited by their disabilities.
Schultz' dream of playing baseball as a child went unfulfilled due to physical impairment. But his current dream of helping kids with physical disabilities find a love for the sport can be realized with the help of the Madison community. A Miracle Field, where all children can play, regardless of limitations, could be on the horizon for Bakken Park in Cottage Grove.
I witnessed the impact of Miracle League firsthand in my hometown of Lakeville, Minnesota, by volunteering as a peer buddy. I saw the immense joy this field brought to players, but also realized how much fulfillment being a peer buddy brings. This league and these fields truly create a community for players, peers, coaches and parents that is not easily replicated. They teach the lesson that you shouldn’t take these things for granted.
Schultz’ vision is attainable. With $180,000 raised and $240,000 to go, now is the time for support through grassroots fundraising and corporate sponsorship. I urge every member of the community to help in any way possible. Donations are accepted here: www.danecountymiracleleague.com/donations.
Lauren Grimm, Madison
