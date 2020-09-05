Madison Catholic Diocese criticized for response to misconduct allegations against composer

Many official publishers with yearly hymnals are working to remove Haas compositions from newly distributed resources, but victim advocates have emphasized the damaging nature of trauma, which women whom Haas assaulted experience regularly when they hear his music in parishes in which it has not been banned.

"We have personally heard many stories from survivors about how hearing his music triggers anxiety, and pain," said Susan Bruhl, an abuse victim advocate. "While we all take very seriously Jesus’ teachings regarding forgiveness, following Christ’s example, we must acknowledge that with such openness of spirit comes an enormous responsibility to advocate and care for those who are vulnerable and who have been hurt by their church leaders."

Bruhl and victim advocate Margaret Hillman said the diocese was "more afraid of a possible scandal than the needed justice and healing of survivors."

According to Madison diocese spokesman Brent King, Haas' music and compositions have not been used at diocesan liturgies or diocesan events since 2003.

The Madison diocese, in consultation with the dioceses in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, leaves the decision to omit Haas' music from services up to individual parishes, but has said it is not opposed to revisiting the issue.