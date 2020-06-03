Madison Catholic Diocese challenges county reopening plan as unconstitutional

Although in that case, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in an opinion concurring with the decision that "similar or more severe restrictions apply to comparable secular gatherings," and the California "order exempts or treats more leniently only dissimilar activities, such as operating grocery stores, banks and laundromats, in which people neither congregate in large groups nor remain in close proximity for extended periods.”

Dane County deputy corporation counsel Carlos Pabellón on Wednesday said the county had just received the letter from the Diocese attorneys and had no immediate comment.

Diocese spokesman Brent King said the local limits on capacity were accompanied by warnings from public health officials.

"Through calls to the diocese and parishes, with at least one in-person visit, it was conveyed that violations were subject to $1,000 fines and that it may be monitored," King said. "We know that many were nervous about this last weekend, after receiving these calls."

Vogt last week denied there were any "government watchers" policing capacity at businesses and churches, and King said that as of this week, officials with public health "have now made it clear they do not plan to send personnel to monitor attendance at our Dane County churches."