A centerpiece of prehistoric birds anchors the dining room table.

The family room that overlooks Owen Conservancy is filled with shaman masks inspired by the Native American Tlingit and Haida tribes of the Pacific Northwest.

In the sunroom just off the kitchen, there’s an ode to COVID-19. It’s in the form of a distorted, elongated, pock-marked face with only a few teeth and desperate eyes.

But it’s Jim and Caroline Liedtke’s well-lit living room that most closely resembles an art gallery, filled with their colorfully painted, hand-carved wooden pieces from bass wood, alder and cedar.

The rectangular room of their 1969 home on Madison’s West Side holds two soft chairs but no couch, rocker or coffee table.

Instead, the space is filled with a life-size sea turtle, a court jester, a nod to the Ship of Fools and a barrel-size carving of the Three Witches of “Macbeth.” There’s a wooden bust of a horse and, on a shelf across the way, another of Homo heidelbergensis, an ancestor of humans and Neanderthals.

“We no longer entertain in the living room anyway,” Caroline Liedtke said. “We both enjoy it, but we don’t always agree. We have huge fights on colors.”

Caroline is charged with much of the painting while Jim, her husband of 62 years, does the carving and comes up with most of the ideas for the pieces, typically made from bass wood. The hobby has replaced the couple’s love of travel, transformed their home and provides an outlet for creativity that shows no signs of diminishing.

One wall is dedicated to bent hats made from thin slabs of western hemlock to replicate those made in the Aleutian Islands, while another is home to an Africa theme that includes a cheetah, a lion and the head of a stork. There’s also a wall of faces representing the class structure of medieval society.

But none of it is for sale. Going commercial would only complicate their lives and create unneeded stress.

“I’m just in it to have fun and to satisfy my passion,” Jim Liedtke said, as we toured his basement studio and workshop. “I’m down here every day. And it’s not out of necessity. I really enjoy the creation part. I enjoy the research that goes into studying what each piece might turn out. It’s been a great joy.”

Starving artists they are not.

Pennsylvania roots

The couple both grew up in steel towns of Pennsylvania and met while they were studying engineering in the late 1950s at the University of Pittsburgh. Jim turned to medicine after being fascinated by a friend in his dorm who would bring home bones as part of his studies. That led to an internship and residency at Presbyterian University Hospital in Pittsburgh and a cardiology fellowship at Harvard Medical School. He entered academic medicine with appointments at Pennsylvania State University in Hershey, and finally at UW-Madison, where he was section head of cardiology from 1983 to 1992. He retired in 1997.

“You have to have fine motor skills,” Jim said of the correlation between cardiology and woodcarving. “It helps to have some coordination, but each piece may take weeks.”

After graduating from college, Caroline worked for two years for NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, where she worked on aerodynamics to prevent excessive heating of the nose cones of rockets. After marrying Jim, she went to the nuclear power division of Westinghouse outside of Pittsburgh.

Once in Madison, Caroline stayed at home to raise two children but was among a group of women who in 1989 filed a Title IX lawsuit against UW-Madison. The action led to the addition of women’s softball in 1996, hockey in 1999 and lightweight rowing in 2001.

The Liedtkes have traveled the world, which has provided ample inspiration for their carving and painting. But it was Jim’s passion for art as a child and a trip to Alaska that has armed their post-retirement with chisels and paint brushes.

“I was only hindered by one aspect,” Jim said. “I didn’t know how to carve.”

Growing up in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Jim would hop a street car and spend Saturdays in a program for young artists at a museum at Carnegie Mellon University in nearby Pittsburgh. But his love of model airplanes led him to consider a career in aeronautical engineering, and he was offered a scholarship to study mechanical engineering.

But he retired from cardiology, and it was a visit to a Seattle art gallery loaded with Northwest art that introduced the Liedtkes to Scott Jensen, a world-renowned woodcarver who taught classes on cruises to Alaska via the Inside Passage. Only it wasn’t on an ocean liner. It was aboard a 65-foot boat that slept 12 and had four crew members. The Liedtkes ended up doing three cruises over the course of about five years to soak in Jensen’s curriculum.

Their own gallery

The first piece, now more than 20 years old, was a Native American rattle that sits prominently on a shelf in the Liedtkes’ living room gallery.

“After you get these pieces, it’s hard to give them up. I don’t see how commercial people that have to put food on the table do that without more than a little pain because they become part of you,” Jim said.

“It’s been hard for me. You put such energy into it and such creativity, it’s difficult to give up. I enjoy looking at them, and I enjoy accomplishing something like this.”

The Liedtkes’ children have taken some of the carvings and there have been rare sales of a single piece, but the vast majority of the carvings have never left the house.

A few exceptions include those entered into curated exhibitions and juried shows. Jim’s work was recently featured by Wisconsin Visual Artists, one of the state’s oldest art organizations, while a handful of carvings can be found at the Wood Symphony Gallery in Los Angeles. But just like most of the carvings in the Liedtkes’ home, there are no price tags.

One of the centerpieces in the living room is a trio of carved heads that mocks the gatekeepers of art. There are busts with distorted faces that “characterize, in their most uncomplimentary form,” according to Jim, an art jurist, a gallery owner and a museum curator. In 2014, one of the heads graced the cover of the magazine for the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend.

“We have an artist friend who keeps telling (Jim) that ‘you’ve got to have an open house,’” Caroline said. “We just never get around to it.”

