Madison budget amendment would outfit some police with body cameras in 2021
Madison budget amendment would outfit some police with body cameras in 2021

Police body camera, State Journal generic file photo (copy)

A police officer wearing a body camera.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Madison City Council member is taking yet another run at outfitting police with body-worn cameras — even as there's little evidence that opposition has softened among a strident group of police critics who have helped scuttle past efforts to bring the increasingly popular technology to Madison.

Under an amendment from Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, to the mayor's proposed 2021 capital budget, the city would spend $83,000 next year to buy about 48 cameras for a pilot project next year in Madison's North Police District. It would cost about another $55,250 in overtime to process the video officers collect, according to a city estimate. If the city were to roll out the technology departmentwide, the hardware would cost around $500,000 and the annual cost to process it would be about $376,000, mostly to hire additional staff.

Only Madison SWAT team members currently have the cameras.

Many local police reform and Black Lives Matter activists point out that the cameras don't necessarily lead to less police use of force and say police — which often account for the largest portion of city spending — don't need any more resources.

But Harrington-McKinney, who is Black, has called them "long overdue," noting that the officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha on Aug. 23 did not have a body camera, and neither did the Madison officer who fatally shot Black 19-year-old Tony Robinson in 2015. She did not immediately respond for a request for comment Friday.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday but last month said there "there are mixed feelings in the community" about the cameras and she looked forward to reviewing the report and recommendations from the most recent committee to study the cameras. 

City Council president Sheri Carter, who is Black, has expressed support for the cameras, as has vice president Syed Abbas, although he said Friday he supports waiting on the report from the committee as well.

The police department and its union have long supported the cameras.

Madison's history with police body cameras goes back to 2014, when in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, the City Council passed a resolution directing the police department to study cameras.

The police report made no recommendations, and since then, three city committees have taken up the issue. Only one of them, the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee, made a definitive recommendation, voting 4-2 in September 2015 against moving ahead with a pilot program out of fears the technology could be abused or seen as a false panacea for improving public trust in law enforcement, especially in minority communities.

Meanwhile, the city has in recent years passed up opportunities to apply for federal funding for body cameras for patrol officers and rejected an offer from Taser International to outfit officers with free body cameras for a year. Twice the City Council has rejected budget amendments to pilot cameras.

Madison's most recent dive into body cameras came when two camera skeptics — Alds. Shiva Bidar and Marsha Rummel — sponsored the creation of the Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee, which is expected to make a recommendation by January on whether police should adopt the cameras.

During an Aug. 27 meeting of the committee, members were sympathetic to arguments against body cameras made by one of Madison's most outspoken activist groups, Freedom Inc., which has railed against police killings of Black people, called for defunding the police and called for freeing Black people from the Dane County Jail.

"The real question is who has the power to interpret the footage and frankly, who has the power to make a determination of wrongdoing?" the group's co-executive director, M. Adams, said during the meeting, adding that cameras "do not produce the outcomes we want."

As of earlier this year, 13 of 24 law enforcement agencies in Dane County equipped their officers with body cameras. Five of Wisconsin's 10 largest city police departments have the cameras.

Other capital budget amendments released Friday include:

  • Keeping development of a new $16.1 million library and "imagination center" on the city's East Side slated for next year and 2022 after the mayor's proposed budget moved it to 2023-24.
  • Moving $82,000 to fund a study on how to mitigate increasing levels of chloride at Well No. 14 on the city's West Side from 2022 to next year. Road salt contamination is believed to be responsible for the high chloride levels.
  • Moving up the renovation of Fire Station No. 6 on the city's South Side from 2023-24 to 2021-22. The project is expected to cost about $3.3 million.

The mayor has yet to propose a 2021 operating budget, but due to the economic slowdown sparked by the coronavirus outbreak has asked departments to plan for 5% funding cuts. The city's Finance Committee will take up both budgets before they go to the City Council for its OK, most likely in November.

Your letters to the Wisconsin State Journal: $10M could have paid for cameras

