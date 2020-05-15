Madison boat rental company has 'great' opening day despite COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

D’neece Hettrick savored one of the few bright spots for her during the COVID-19 pandemic as she sat in the sun Friday on the shore of Brittingham Bay.

Brittingham Boats opened, while many other businesses remain shuttered because of the coronavirus.

“I was harassing Stephan starting in February: ‘I will come down there and work for free, I will clean boats, I will whatever’” to help Brittingham Boats open, said Hettrick, 65, of Madison.

But Stephan Reinke, co-owner of the boat rental company and informal community center, was hesitant. He didn’t know if the community staple that he helped build from an idea eight years ago would become another casualty of the pandemic.

“He was like, ‘D’neece, we don’t even know if we’re going to be open yet.’ I was like, ‘We’re going to be open if I have to work for free,’” Hettrick said, laughing. “This is my home away from home. It’s saved me from retirement, it’s saved me from my mom moving into senior living, and it’s probably going to save me from the abyss called COVID-19.”