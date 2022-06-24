Madison bishop: 'We give thanks and praise to God' for abortion ruling

After Friday's decision from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning abortion-rights protections — allowing states to heavily restrict and completely ban the procedure — Madison Bishop Donald Hying celebrated the outcome, calling it "a moment of thanksgiving and of deep prayer."

In a three-minute video, the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Madison praised the lifting of the constitutional right to an abortion established in 1973 by the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade — a long-sought target to undo by many conservative Catholics.

"This decision is the fruit of almost 50 years of prayer, activism, intervention, sacrifice and love as the pro-life movement has never dropped the torch of seeking, promoting and protecting the dignity of human life, especially the sacred, precise, fragile life in the womb," Hying said in the video.

He acknowledged Friday's decision doesn't ban the procedure outright, but rather gives control over abortion to the states. In places where abortion is now restricted or illegal, Hying said it's a "prime moment" for Catholics to provide "spiritual, emotional and physical support" to people facing "crisis pregnancies."

"Thankfully there’ll be less babies aborted. The challenge is that more babies will be born into situations of challenge and difficulty," Hying said. "So we renew our efforts to be a source of compassion and help, accompaniment and strength to our brothers and sisters who faces difficulties in their parenthood or in their pregnancy."

