Madison bishop: 'We give thanks and praise to God' for abortion ruling

After Friday's decision from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning abortion-rights protections — allowing states to heavily restrict and completely ban the procedure — Madison Bishop Donald Hying celebrated the outcome, calling it "a moment of thanksgiving and of deep prayer."
In a three-minute video, the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Madison praised the lifting of the constitutional right to an abortion established in 1973 by the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade — a long-sought target to undo by many conservative Catholics.
"This decision is the fruit of almost 50 years of prayer, activism, intervention, sacrifice and love as the pro-life movement has never dropped the torch of seeking, promoting and protecting the dignity of human life, especially the sacred, precise, fragile life in the womb," Hying said in the video.
He acknowledged Friday's decision doesn't ban the procedure outright, but rather gives control over abortion to the states. In places where abortion is now restricted or illegal, Hying said it's a "prime moment" for Catholics to provide "spiritual, emotional and physical support" to people facing "crisis pregnancies."
"Thankfully there’ll be less babies aborted. The challenge is that more babies will be born into situations of challenge and difficulty," Hying said. "So we renew our efforts to be a source of compassion and help, accompaniment and strength to our brothers and sisters who faces difficulties in their parenthood or in their pregnancy."
Wisconsin legislators, leaders react to Supreme Court abortion decision
Chris Larson
A historically tragic day for America.— Chris Larson (@ChrisJLarson) June 24, 2022
Rep. Lee Snodgrass
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”— Rep. Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) June 24, 2022
DEVASTATED pic.twitter.com/PEDGpzJ89z
Mandela Barnes
The Supreme Court just struck down Roe v. Wade. There is no reason to put women in danger and take us back in time. Congress needs to act now, enough wasting time.— Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) June 24, 2022
Tim Michels
My statement on today's decision. pic.twitter.com/cweY1sIBao— Tim Michels (@michelsforgov) June 24, 2022
Rebecca Kleefisch
A victory for unborn babies!— Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) June 24, 2022
Alex Lasry
Today will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of SCOTUS—women will die as a result of this destructive decision by these Trumpian justices.— Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) June 24, 2022
Speaker Robin Vos
I agree with the justices in their opinion when they say, "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives."— Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) June 24, 2022
Planned Parenthood Action
We know what politicians want because it's already happening: to ban abortion state by state—& eventually a national ban. But, like generations before us, we'll fight for each other. If you or someone you know needs an abortion, reach out: 1-800-230-Plan & https://t.co/ZBxEk2YkFJ— Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 24, 2022
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich
Solidarity with those whose rights were taken today and with those whose freedoms are so clearly in jeopardy. Mourn today and organize tomorrow for a future that’s free for all. https://t.co/uE9Ermd5B8— Eric Genrich (@MayorGenrich) June 24, 2022
Sen. Kelda Roys
Five conservative extremists have traded the US Supreme Court’s legitimacy and the legal personhood of women for their own selfish crusade to impose their narrow religious views on an unwilling nation.— Sen. Kelda Roys (@SenKeldaRoys) June 24, 2022
Rep. John Macco
June 24, 2022
Rep. Mark Spreitzer
Today’s ruling is horrific. Millions of Americans have lost their rights. I ask my Republican colleagues: "what will you do now?"— Rep. Mark Spreitzer (@RepSpreitzer) June 24, 2022
Rep. Greta Neubauer
Let’s call this what it is: a brazen, political act that rolls back essential human rights.— Representative Greta Neubauer (@RepGreta) June 24, 2022
Let me be clear: we will not stop fighting for access to comprehensive healthcare, including abortion. While today hurts, we will not be deterred in our pursuit of reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/laIogJHj3s
Rep. Ron Tusler
The "Dobbs v. Jackson" decision by SCOTUS has returned the issue of abortion back to people's elected representatives. Consequently, abortion is now regulated by the states, and no longer by nine unelected judges. pic.twitter.com/ur7NbHgGQl— State Rep. Ron Tusler (@RepRonTusler) June 24, 2022
Rep. Dianne Hesselbein
Now more than ever it is vital that we end WI’s archaic 1849 criminal abortion ban. It is absolutely shameful that on Wednesday, my Republican colleagues ignored the will of the people of Wisconsin and tossed aside the Gov’s call for a special session on reproductive freedom.— Dianne Hesselbein (@RepHesselbein) June 24, 2022
Rep. Jonathan Brostoff
Today is a dark day. My full statement on the #Dobbs decision: pic.twitter.com/YxxT48iHqa— Rep. Brostoff (@RepBrostoff) June 24, 2022