Bishop Robert C. Morlino died Saturday at St. Mary’s Hospital, the Catholic Diocese of Madison said. He was 71.
Morlino died at 9:15 p.m. following a “cardiac event” on Wednesday, according to the diocese. Funeral plans were pending, the diocese said in a news release.
The diocese had asked for “urgent prayers” for Morlino earlier Saturday evening, saying “our hope lays in a miracle” for the bishop’s recovery.
In a Facebook post, the diocese’s vicar general, Msgr. James Bartylla, said, “I write with an update of heavy news in regard to our beloved Bishop Morlino.”
The diocese said on Facebook that Morlino suffered a cardiac event while undergoing planned medical tests on Wednesday.
Bartylla said in his Saturday post that while “yesterday morning held a number of good reasons for hope for the recovery of the bishop, today has been filled with a number of disappointments in that regard.
“Unfortunately, matters have continued to turn for the worst and it is likely that our hope lays in a miracle at this point,” Bartylla said, adding, “I would ask that in addition to prayers for a miracle, you would also pray that if and when the time comes, the Bishop would be given the grace of a happy death and look soon upon the face of our God.”
Bartylla asked supporters to pray for the intervention of the Rev. Samuel Mazzuchelli, the first Catholic priest to settle in southwest Wisconsin who established more than 35 parishes and built 25 churches and civic buildings in the Midwest including Wisconsin and is under consideration for sainthood.
Mazzuchelli, who was born in Italy on Nov. 4, 1806, founded the Sinsinawa Dominican order of nuns in 1847, who in turn founded Edgewood College in Madison in 1927.
Morlino was installed as the fourth bishop of Madison on Aug 1, 2003. He quickly became a polarizing force, upholding conservative Church teachings that often were at odds with the more liberal flock he led.
A staunch traditionalist beloved among Catholics seeking a stalwart defender of church doctrine, Morlino gained a national reputation for vigorously opposing abortion and same-sex unions.
Under his tenure, more young men studied to become priests, Latin masses have made a comeback in some areas and priests have been encouraged to use only boys and seminarians as altar servers — changes that have drawn praise from traditionalists. In his messages to the faithful, Morlino repeatedly focused on the Church’s opposition to abortion, embryonic stem cell research and same-sex marriage.
But some parishioners, especially women and gays, have said they felt forced out by Morlino’s rhetoric and actions, although church-going is down nationally across many denominations.