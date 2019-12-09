Bishop Donald Hying will meet with Pope Francis in Vatican City this week, marking the first time the leader of the Madison diocese will meet with the current head of the Roman Catholic Church.
“It’s certainly a special opportunity simply be in the presence of the Pope,” Hying said.
Hying, who became the bishop of the Diocese of Madison in June, is already in Rome for the weeklong trip. He will meet with the Pope Thursday to give him an update on how things are going in Madison and celebrate Mass in the evening along with other bishops from the Midwest.
Hying plans to document some of his trip in videos and has already posted one.
Ad Limina - St. Paul Outside the Walls - December 9, 2019 https://t.co/6xTWlN2Kwd via @YouTube— Diocese of Madison (@MadisonDiocese) December 9, 2019
Every five years or so, bishops meet with the Pope to provide reports on their dioceses. Hying will be joined by all of the bishops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, or around 30 total.
“Each diocese is asked to give a pretty extensive report of the status of the diocese,” Hying said. “It’s kind of an accounting of each diocese of the world to the Vatican.”
The last time Hying was called to Rome for such a visit was in 2012 when Hying was an auxiliary bishop in Milwaukee and former Pope Benedict XVI was still the head of the Catholic Church.
From Hying’s experience, the report is conversational. The Pope listens and gives advice to the bishops on some of the challenges faced by their local dioceses, Hying said.
For the Diocese of Madison, which encompasses 102 parishes in an 11-county area in southwestern Wisconsin, Hying said he is really proud of how the church is doing. He pointed to strong Catholic ministries on the UW-Madison and UW-Platteville campuses as one success.
“The leadership of our priests, the goodness of our people, the vitality of our church -- all that greatly impresses me,” Hying said.
Challenges that Hying expects to discuss with the Pope include how to engage young people during a time when more and more people are becoming secular and how to address the sexual misconduct that has occurred within the church.
Hying said all churches “continue to struggle” with how to respond to instances of clergy sex abuse, but noted the United States has been a leader in working to address it.
“I’m sure that will be discussed,” Hying said. “How do we continue to help the victims find healing, and how do we continue to build safe environments for our children and youth?”
Although the visit to Rome will be a routine report, it will still be a sacred and spiritual experience, Hying said.
The 30 bishops will celebrate Mass in all four of the major basilicas in Rome, including St. Peter's Basilica, and meet with the different offices and congregations of Vatican City, Hying said. They will also pray at the tombs of the Apostles Peter and Paul, two of Jesus’ disciples.
Thursday evening, Hying and the other bishops from the Midwest will celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in a Mass with the Pope.
Nathan Simmons, administrative assistant to the office of the bishop in Madison, said feast days are special days when different saints or aspects of the faith are recalled in particular ways during Mass, usually with specific prayers or readings.
As Hying explained it, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is a day in remembrance of when the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared to an indigenous peasant in Mexico in the early 16th century and revealed God’s love to him. Hying said the appearance showed that God loves all people, and triggered conversions to Catholicism for many people in Mexico.
Also on the trip, Hying said he plans to admire the art and architecture in Rome that was created by the Catholic Church, such as the Sistine Chapel.
“When I get to Rome, I am just in awe of the beauty of Catholicism,” he said.