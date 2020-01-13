Madison-based artist helps youth in juvenile detention create a masterpiece

“I want the kids to learn something about what they can get along the way that could help them,” Butler said. “I want them to have a good time, and respect the process.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin State Journal was invited to observe the project but agreed not to identify any of the inmates because they are juveniles.

Butler even said he learned a lot throughout the process seeing all of the support for the youth from the detention center and library staff.

“It’s exciting work, and watching the kids work so hard teaches us something also,” he said. “They care about making this place look nicer for people coming in.”

Jesse Vieau, a teen services librarian with the Madison Public Library who also works with the Teen Bubbler program, has been involved with the detention center and the murals for about six years. He said every day at the center is different with youth cycling through constantly.

Vieau put together a webpage and a video of the project on the Teen Bubbler website.

Butler said he wanted to make sure the mural was bright enough, avoiding dark colors so it could make the room feel light.