Madison-area pick-your-own apple orchards see a boom in business amid COVID-19

More than a dozen cars lined the driveway of a farm in Brooklyn shortly after it opened for pick-your-own-apples amid Saturday morning’s rain. It was a bright patch amid COVID-19 gloom: Madison-area apple orchards are among the businesses that have seen an increase in customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve noticed there’s an increase in people this year, which we’ve heard around the board because people want to get out,” said Jennifer Leverenz, one of the co-owners of Alpine Ridge Orchard. “In the apple orchard, you can be outside.”
Three generations of Donna Hofmann’s family picked apples at Alpine Ridge Saturday morning. Hofmann, 75, of Sun Prairie, along with her husband, children and grandchildren, sampled the apples and filled bags with a variety of the fruits as they worked their way through the rows. She said apple picking was a great way to get her family outside and doing something together during the pandemic.
“My motto is I’ve got to spend as much time with them now,” she said, of her grandchildren. “I’m so old and they’re so young, will I see them grown up?”
The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed her to spend more time with her family, Hofmann said. She and her husband own land up in Minocqua, which has served as a haven for her children and grandchildren during the health crisis.
“We’ve led a pretty safe life,” she said. “We avoid crowds and wear our mask and keep distancing. It was a while before we got together as a family — it was in May when we decided we’ve all been leading a sheltered life, let’s get together in our sheltered lives.”
Door Creek Orchard in Cottage Grove came up with a number of ways to help maintain the safety of their staff and customers while offering pick-your-own hours. They’ve limited access to the orchard to weekends and require the public to make a reservation before visiting to pick apples.
On Saturday, they welcomed 40 people into the orchard per half hour, despite the rainy forecast.
“It’s kind of crazy here today,” but not overwhelming, said Liz Griffith, manager of Door Creek Orchard and daughter of the owners. “It’s definitely busy.”
She couldn’t say if Door Creek has had more business this year than previous seasons but has heard other farmers talk about an increase in traffic through their orchards. “Ask me again in October,” she said, laughing.
Face masks are required at Door Creek for staff and customers in areas where social distancing isn’t done easily, such as checkout lines and the parking lot, but they are optional once in the orchard. Griffith said she has received only a small number of emails asking about the requirement from the public and so far no in-person pushback.
Door Creek has adjusted its pricing to a flat rate for 5- and 10-pound bags, instead of having to weigh the produce, to minimize the amount of contact between customers and staff. They’ve also closed the orchard shop to the public and set up a garage door with a clear plastic shield where customers can place orders for fruit, cider, doughnuts, honey and other items.
“We felt like this was the only way we could do crowd control,” Griffith said.
Alpine Ridge Orchard opened its apple picking season to the public Aug. 28. It hasn’t set a date to close the farm, but might stay open through November for autumn enthusiasts.
This year is the fourth that the Alpine Ridge Orchard has offered pick-your-own apples, Leverenz said. She and her husband built their business from the ground up in 2014, and now offer an 8-acre apple orchard, pumpkin patch, farm animals that customers and their children can feed, and a corn maze that the couple cuts into a different design each year on their more than 50 acres of land.
But remaining open hasn’t come without a price. Alpine Ridge’s owners had to spend thousands of dollars on portable hand-washing stations, hand sanitizer, masks for customers who forgot theirs, and signage reminding people to wear masks while indoors and to maintain social distance, as well as increased ventilation for their newly built farm shop.
“We still recommend social distancing (while in the orchard), which in a way, people kind of obey it out there because nobody wants to pick on the same tree,” Leverenz said.
While masks are required when inside farm buildings, out in the orchard they are optional.
Both Alpine Ridge and Door Creek orchards have received positive feedback from the community, which Griffith said is heartening during the health crisis.
“Thank you for still supporting a small local sustainable farm,” she said to the public. “We’re all just hanging in there and trying to figure out things as we go along.”
