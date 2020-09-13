Madison-area pick-your-own apple orchards see a boom in business amid COVID-19

“We’ve led a pretty safe life,” she said. “We avoid crowds and wear our mask and keep distancing. It was a while before we got together as a family — it was in May when we decided we’ve all been leading a sheltered life, let’s get together in our sheltered lives.”

Door Creek Orchard in Cottage Grove came up with a number of ways to help maintain the safety of their staff and customers while offering pick-your-own hours. They’ve limited access to the orchard to weekends and require the public to make a reservation before visiting to pick apples.

On Saturday, they welcomed 40 people into the orchard per half hour, despite the rainy forecast.

“It’s kind of crazy here today,” but not overwhelming, said Liz Griffith, manager of Door Creek Orchard and daughter of the owners. “It’s definitely busy.”

She couldn’t say if Door Creek has had more business this year than previous seasons but has heard other farmers talk about an increase in traffic through their orchards. “Ask me again in October,” she said, laughing.