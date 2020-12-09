Madison-area neighborhood centers among Kids Fund grant recipients in 2020

Madison-area community centers are at the forefront in dealing with the challenges facing young people.

And The Capital Times’ Kids Fund helps their work with grants made possible by readers of the newspaper who contribute to the annual fund drive that is currently underway.

During the past year, grants went to the Lussier Community Education Center, Neighborhood House, the Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center, the Vera Court Neighborhood Center, the East Madison Community Center, the Goodman Community Center, the McFarland Community Center, and the Elver Park Neighborhood Center.

The centers were among 61 Dane County nonprofits that shared in $180,000 in grants during the current calendar year.

Nonprofits that work with young people are encouraged to apply for Kids Fund grants. Details on how to make an application are spelled out at thekidsfund.org.

Meanwhile, you can help make sure that grants can continue to be made during the coming year by mailing a contribution of any size to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, Madison WI 53708.