Madison-area Memorial Day closings and events

Closings

Government: Madison, Dane County and state offices will be closed Monday.

Metro Transit: Buses will follow a holiday schedule with reduced service Monday. The Metro Customer Service Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 266-4466.

All standing and long-term assignment paratransit rides will be canceled. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel on the holiday. Information: mymetrobus.com.

Postal service: Regular residential and business mail will not be delivered Monday, and post offices will be closed. Express mail will be delivered.

Sanitation: Madison will not collect garbage or recyclables on Monday. Crews will pick up normal Monday and Tuesday collections on Tuesday.

Memorial Day Events

Madison

The Madison Veterans Council will host a ceremony at Union Rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road, at 10 a.m. The Veterans of Foreign Wars 1318 Band will begin at 9:30 a.m.