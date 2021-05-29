Madison-area Memorial Day closings and events

Closings
Government: Madison, Dane County and state offices will be closed Monday.
Metro Transit: Buses will follow a holiday schedule with reduced service Monday. The Metro Customer Service Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 266-4466.
All standing and long-term assignment paratransit rides will be canceled. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel on the holiday. Information: mymetrobus.com.
Postal service: Regular residential and business mail will not be delivered Monday, and post offices will be closed. Express mail will be delivered.
Sanitation: Madison will not collect garbage or recyclables on Monday. Crews will pick up normal Monday and Tuesday collections on Tuesday.
Memorial Day Events
Madison
The Madison Veterans Council will host a ceremony at Union Rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road, at 10 a.m. The Veterans of Foreign Wars 1318 Band will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting several virtual Memorial Day commemoration activities. A virtual wreath laying and remembrance ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook at 10 a.m. A Memorial Day website features a remembrance video honoring Wisconsinites who were killed in service during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, in addition to video addresses from Gov. Tony Evers, Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar and others. Information: go.madison.com/wdvamemorialday
A Peace Rally hosted by Veterans for Peace Chapter 25 in Madison will be livestreamed on Facebook at 1 p.m. featuring guest speakers Rev. David Couper and Will Williams. There will also be live music. Information: go.madison.com/vfplivestream
American Legion Post 151 will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road. The Annual Avenue of Flags Memorial Day program will include a prayer and placement of a memorial wreath in addition to an address by a National Guard officer, a firing squad and the playing of taps. Brooklyn
A one-hour service will start at 10 a.m. at the Brooklyn Area Veterans Memorial, 400 W. Main St. The program will feature guest speaker Dale Schultz, a Marine Corps veteran and retired fourth-grade teacher. Information: go.madison.com/brooklyn-service
Cross Plains
A parade will start at 11 a.m. at Plastic Ingenuity, 1017 Park St., and end at the American Legion Post 245, 2217 American Legion Drive. A memorial service will be conducted by the Legion immediately after the parade. The Lion’s Club will serve brats. The village recommends individuals wear face masks when social distancing is not possible. Information: go.madison.com/crossplainsservice
DeForest
A ceremony will start at 11:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, North Main Street. The ceremony will be about 45 minutes. To mark the 30-year anniversary of the start of the Gulf War, the service will honor those who lost their lives during the conflict. Information: go.madison.com/deforestservice
Fitchburg
A ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Gorman Wayside Park’s Bob Schley Memorial, 2377 Fish Hatchery Road. Stream the event online or bring your own chair to watch socially distanced. Navy veteran Jana Woodhouse will give the keynote speech, and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson will give closing remarks. Information: go.madison.com/fitchburgceremony
Mazomanie
The American Legion and Auxiliary Post 437 will host a program at 10 a.m. in the Westland Promenade Park’s Performing Arts Pavilion. The event starts with a cemetery service followed by a potluck, music and a basket raffle. The Ladies Must Swing Big Band will play at noon. Information: go.madison.com/mazomanieservice
McFarland
The Lion’s Club will host a drive-thru chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at McFarland High School, 5103 Farwell Drive. Money raised will pay for McFarland High School student scholarships, the McFarland Food Pantry, the McFarland Youth Center and Lions Camp. Information: go.madison.com/mcfarlandbbq
Mount Horeb
An outdoor ceremony will take place outside the Mount Horeb Intermediate Center on Garfield Street. Representatives of the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars groups will speak, and the Mount Horeb High School Band will provide music. Community members can watch the ceremony from the parking lot south of the Intermediate Center or the grassy areas south of Mount Horeb Middle School. Individuals should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Information: go.madison.com/mthorebservice
Monona
The annual parade is again canceled this year, but other events are planned: 11:15 a.m., Blooming Grove Cemetery on Pflaum Road; noon, Roselawn Cemetery, 401 Femrite Drive; 12:45 pm, Highland Memorial Cemetery, 3054 Highway BB, Cottage Grove; 2 p.m., Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park, 4601 Star Spangle Trail; 3 p.m., Day Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road. Information: go.madison.com/mononaservices
Stoughton
The Stoughton VFW Post 325 and the American Legion Post 59 will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Stoughton Area Memorial Park, 1731 Country Club Road. Immediately after the ceremony, community members are invited to the Legion on Page Street for refreshments. Information: go.madison.com/stoughtonceremony