Madison-area Memorial Day closings and events

Closings

Government: Madison, Dane County and state offices will be closed Monday.

Metro Transit: Buses will follow a holiday schedule with reduced service Monday. The Metro Customer Service Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 266-4466.

All standing and long-term assignment paratransit rides will be canceled. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel on the holiday. Information: mymetrobus.com.

Postal service: Regular residential and business mail will not be delivered Monday, and post offices will be closed. Express mail will be delivered.

Sanitation: Madison will not collect garbage or recyclables on Monday. Crews will pick up normal Monday and Tuesday collections on Tuesday.

Memorial Day events

MadisonThe American Legion Post 151 will host a ceremony from 2 to 3 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road. The annual Avenue of Flags Memorial Day program will include a prayer and placement of a memorial wreath in addition to an address by a National Guard officer, a firing squad and the playing of taps.

The Madison Veterans Council will host a ceremony at Union Rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road, at 10 a.m. The Veterans of Foreign Wars 1318 Band concert will begin at 9:15 a.m.

BrooklynA ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Brooklyn Area Veterans Memorial, 400 W. Main St. The program will include a wreath laying by American Legion Post 160, as well as guest speaker Jason Johns, former VFW state commander and Purple Heart recipient. A rifle salute will be offered by the Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 1072 and the Legion.

Cross PlainsA parade will start at 11 a.m. at Plastic Ingenuity, 1017 Park St., and end at American Legion Post 245, 2217 American Legion Drive. A memorial service will be conducted by the Legion immediately after the parade. The Cross Plains Swim Team will have a pie and ice cream sale.

DeForest A ceremony will start at 11:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, North Main Street. The ceremony will be about 45 minutes. The event will help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. Bring a lawn chair if possible.

FitchburgA ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Gorman Wayside Park’s Bob Schley Memorial, 2377 Fish Hatchery Road. Bring your own chair. Lt. Lisa Heitman will give the keynote speech. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved to Fitchburg Fire Station 1, 5791 Lacy Road.

Mazomanie American Legion and Auxiliary Post 437 will host a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. at Mazomanie Elementary School, 314 Anne St. A free food and potluck event will follow at Westland Promenade Park. The Ladies Must Swing big band will play at 2 p.m.

McFarlandThe Lions Club will host a drive-thru chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until food sells out at McFarland High School, 5103 Farwell Drive. Cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children. Money raised will support McFarland High School student scholarships, the McFarland Food Pantry, the McFarland Youth Center and Lions Camp.

MononaThe Monona Memorial Day parade is back this year. The parade will start on Copps Avenue at 10 a.m., continuing on East Broadway until reaching Roselawn Avenue. Preceding the event will be a Memorial Day service at 9:30 a.m. in the UnityPoint Meriter parking lot by Monona Ladder 3.

OregonA ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the World War II Memorial downtown. The program will include a wreath laying by American Legion Post 160, as well as guest speaker Jason Johns, former VFW state commander and Purple Heart recipient. A rifle salute will be offered by Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 1072 and the Legion.

StoughtonStoughton VFW Post 325 and American Legion Post 59 will put on a parade starting at 10 a.m. at West Main and South Prairie streets, then heading east on Main Street to the Mandt Center along South Fourth Street. The parade is taking place for the first time since 2019. There will be a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Mandt Community Center, 400 Mandt Parkway.