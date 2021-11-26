Madison-area food pantries eye rising food costs as need still remains high

“If we talk again in a couple months, who knows,” she said. “The rising food costs are making us look at what we purchase and how we purchase it.”

As an example, Osborn-Senatus said The River would typically purchase from one particular vendor four or five pallets containing six to seven food items. But given cost increases, Osborn-Senatus expects the next order to be three or four pallets with three or four items instead.

But the higher prices won’t affect The River’s mission, she said.

“We have great partners that we’re not going to run out of food,” Osborn-Senatus said. “We’ll still be able to serve everybody who is facing food insecurity in Dane County.”

Ellen Carlson, executive director of Middleton Outreach Ministry, or MOM, said her organization is keeping an eye on costs. But MOM hasn’t had to change operations to its food pantry, which is visited by 60 to 100 families each of the three days a week it’s open.

She said the stability is largely due to partnerships with organizations like Second Harvest that donate food, reducing the need to directly purchase products.