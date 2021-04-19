Madison area fire departments busy with basement, garage, barn fires over weekend

Madison area fire departments were kept busy over the weekend with fires in a basement, garage and barn.

At 11:14 a.m. Friday, smoke and strange odors were reported at a residence in the 1500 block of Wendy Lane, and Engine Co. 14 detected a slight odor of smoke upon arrival, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

Fire crews headed to the basement and found heavy smoke and after a brief search, smoldering items in the basement. They extinguished the fire using a water can extinguisher, Schuster said.

Two cats were brought out of the residence and administered oxygen, while the four occupants were displaced by the fire, which did an estimated $1,000 in damage, Schuster said.

The cause remains under investigation.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, the Fitchburg Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Lacy Road after multiple callers that included the residents of the property reported seeing flames, with the residents stating a detached garage was on fire, Chief Joe Pulvermacher said in a report.

Arriving fire crew confirmed that a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames and asked for additional aid from other departments, Pulvermacher said.