Scammers are using artificial intelligence to con people out money by imitating the voices of family members on phone calls, and it's important to be aware of their tactics, a statement from Madison Area Crime Stoppers has warned.

"Scammers are cloning the voices of loved ones to con unsuspecting victims into sending money, believing they are helping family members in dire situations," the release said.

Madison Area Crime Stoppers spokesperson Tyler Grigg said that the scammers are choosing to use AI-powered voice cloning technology to make their scams even more believable.

Crime Stoppers has advised the following steps to avoid falling for AI-enhanced scams:

Don't trust the voice: If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a family member in trouble, do not rely solely on the voice. Verify the story by calling the person back on a phone number you know is theirs or by contacting another family member or friend.

Establish a family code word or phrase: Consider creating a unique code word or phrase that only your family members know. If the person calling cannot provide the correct code word, it's likely a scam.

Be wary of payment methods: Scammers often ask for payments in ways that make it difficult to recover the money. Requests to wire money, send cryptocurrency, or purchase gift cards and provide the card numbers and PINs are common signs of a scam.

Report suspected scams: If you believe you have been targeted by a scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

