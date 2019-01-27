Several Madison-area communities are issuing snow emergencies in anticipation of a snowstorm that could drop a foot of snow on southern Wisconsin overnight Sunday.
Janesville, McFarland, Monona and Sun Prairie have all declared snow emergencies beginning Sunday as a snowstorm is forecast to hit the area around 7 p.m. and continue into Monday afternoon. Frigid temperatures are expected to plunge Wisconsin well below zero with life-threatening windchill values Tuesday through Thursday.
The snow emergency in Janesville starts at 10 p.m. Sunday, and all vehicles are required to be moved off of public streets and out of public parking lots.
McFarland's snow emergency starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and ends at 6 p.m. Monday, which prohibits on-street parking for the duration of the emergency.
The snow emergency in Monona begins at 11 p.m. Sunday and ends at noon on Tuesday. On-street parking is prohibited, but residents will be able to park in parking lots for city parks through the end of the emergency. These include Ahuska, Lottes, Winnequah, Frostwoods Beach, Fireman's, Maywood and Schluter parks.
In Sun Prairie, the snow emergency begins at 11 p.m. Sunday and runs through 3 p.m. Tuesday. No on-street parking will be allowed for the duration of the snow emergency.
Major roadways in Sun Prairie will be maintained throughout Sunday night, and a full plowing effort for the city is slated to begin early Monday with more cleanup Tuesday, according to a statement.