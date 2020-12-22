Madison-area churches adapt to Christmas Eve like no other

On one of the holiest nights of the Christian year, there will still be candle-lighting, "Silent Night," children's pageants and sermons heralding the birth of a savior
It's just that much of it will be live-streamed, prerecorded, in very small groups and — in at least in one case — bitterly cold.
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Madison-area churches to come up with inventive, 21st century ways to celebrate Christmas Eve — perhaps the most traditional of Christian services when people pack the pews to sing hymns, listen to the story of a pregnant Mary and her husband, Joseph, looking for a place to stay for the night, and pass a candle's flame symbolizing the light of Jesus coming into the world.
Pastor Steven Mulkey of The Journey church said he hasn't yet figured out how his small congregation will light the candles when it meets over the course of two, limited-capacity services on Dec. 23 at Gateway Community Church in Middleton. He's thinking that providing each household with a lighter might be the way to go.
The Journey does not have its own building and had been meeting at the Goodman Community Center on Madison's East Side prior to the lockdown in March, but in an act in accordance with the season, Gateway offered its sanctuary as a place for the small congregation to hold what it's calling its "Christmas Eve/Eve Service" in a socially distanced way.
Being together will be "powerful, Mulkey said, but "I think only half of the 70 members will come. ... The challenge for me is encouraging people. We've got to meet in person but everybody's got to be careful."
Gateway's congregation is having its own Christmas Eve service on the actual Christmas Eve, but won't be using its sanctuary. Instead, the congregation of about 120 is invited to a drive-in service at the church on a night when temperatures are forecast to be in the single digits.
"We didn't know it would be the coldest day of the winter so far," said Pastor Paul Lundgren. But he figures that "if people will sit outside for three hours at a Packers game," they should be able to handle a 30-minute outside church service.
He said two fire pits and three space heaters will be set up for those who want to bring their own chairs and sit outside, and he and others participating in the service will shelter in a warm car or inside the church when they can. The services will also be broadcast via a low-power FM transmitter the church purchased at the outset of the pandemic for earlier, and warmer, outdoor services.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church will post a prerecorded Christmas Eve Christmas program on Facebook and YouTube that will feature members of the mostly Black congregation dancing, singing, playing music or performing in other ways, according to Pastor Marcus Allen, plus a five- to seven-minute Christmas message from him.
In some ways the pandemic has been good to the South Side Madison church, with people from around the country logging on the church's live-streamed weekly services.
Initially, "we were getting 4,000 or 5,000 people a week," Allen said. "Now they don't have to be in person. They can be virtual."
Amanda Hinthorn, director of Christian Education at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, similarly said there have been some upsides to doing church in a pandemic — specifically, its flexibility and how that flexibility provides ways to expand one's faith life beyond Sunday mornings. Her church has been prerecording full services from the church building and posting them to YouTube.
"There's not that rush to get out the door and be somewhere," she said. "Faith can really happen at any time."
Christmas Eve will be no different, said Pastor Jenny Arneson, but it's not the only Christmas tradition the church has adapted to the moment.
On Friday, the church offered a two-hour drive-through live nativity — complete with three sheep, one miniature cow, two miniature steers and a miniature horse — on the church grounds. Arneson said six vignettes from the Jesus' birth story were acted out and the line of cars to see them stretched about a third of a mile south from the church at 702 North St. to Windsor Street.
Covenant Presbyterian Church on Madison's West Side also found a way to incorporate the traditional Christmas pageant into its Christmas Eve service.
Typically, the church has done two Christmas Eve services — an earlier, family-focused one with the pageant, and a more adult-oriented one after that ending with the singing of the "Hallelujah Chorus," according to Pastor Charlie Berthoud.
There will still be two services this year, but both prerecorded, and instead of the pageant, music and scripture readings are laid over a images of past live pageants. Between the 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. programs will be a 7 p.m. live-streamed service from the mostly empty sanctuary.
Covenant member Melissa Schmidt said that prerecorded church hasn't always been easy for her and husband JR's three boys, ages, 10, 7 and 4, but Sunday school activities the church has set home have helped.
For Christmas Eve, she plans to dress them up in matching outfits as she's done in the past for in-person Christmas Eve services, and they'll watch the earlier prerecorded service with the pageant retrospective, sing carols and open presents.
"It's the small things, right — trying to keep some kind of tradition alive," she said. "It's definitely not ideal, but it's about the best we can do right now."
Catholics are probably the most likely of southwest Wisconsin Christians to have an in-person option Christmas Eve, although many parishes are live-streaming their services as well. The Madison Catholic Diocese's 134 churches opened at 50% capacity and with other precautions in June, according to spokesman Brent King, and Bishop Donald Hying "has encouraged parishes to add Masses in general, so as to maintain social distance."
For Christmas, priests have been told that they can celebrate as many as four Masses. For larger parishes with more than one priest, that could mean eight or more Christmas Masses for members to choose from, King said.
Christmas Eve services, like ones on Christmas Day and Easter, tend to draw larger crowds than on non-holiday Sundays, and that can mean a fuller collection plates.
Some church leaders say contributions have remained steady despite the inability to meet in person this year, or in person with larger numbers. Mostly shuttered church buildings also mean fewer expenses.
Mulkey, though, said the pandemic has hurt membership and contributions.
"I've been in ministry for 20 years and this is the hardest year of ministry I've ever had," he said.
The hardships of 2020 had Mt. Zion's Allen thinking about the hope Jesus represents. He said that he planned to compare the enslavement of the Israelites in Biblical times to the 400 years of enslavement of African Americans, and the anticipation of the coming Christ child to the anticipation American slaves felt as they waited for news of the Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.
As with Christ's birth, "with emancipation it was a time of hope and expectation," he said.
Hinthorn said she and her family, including 13-year-old Catie and 11-year-old Owen, will likely close out their day with Sun Prairie United Methodist's service — the end of which will include a 2020 take on the traditional passing of the candle's light, Arneson said.
"Jesus said he is the light of the world," Arneson said, "but he also said you are the light of the world."
In that spirit, she'll ask members to take their lighted candles outside on their porches or front stoops to light up their neighborhoods on a Christmas Eve like no other.