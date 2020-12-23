Madison-area churches adapt to Christmas Eve like no other amid COVID-19 pandemic

Being together will be “powerful,” Mulkey said, but “I think only half of the 70 members will come. … The challenge for me is encouraging people. We’ve got to meet in person, but everybody’s got to be careful.”

Gateway Community

Gateway’s congregation is having its own Christmas Eve service on the actual Christmas Eve but won’t be using its sanctuary. Instead, the congregation of about 120 is invited to a drive-in service at the church on a night when temperatures are forecast to be in the single digits.

“We didn’t know it would be the coldest day of the winter so far,” said Pastor Paul Lundgren. But he figures that “if people will sit outside for three hours at a Packers game,” they should be able to handle a 30-minute outside church service.

He said two fire pits and three space heaters will be set up for those who want to bring their own chairs and sit outside, and he and others participating in the service will shelter in a warm car or inside the church when they can. The services will also be broadcast via a low-power FM transmitter the church purchased at the outset of the pandemic for earlier, and warmer, outdoor services.

Mt. Zion Baptist