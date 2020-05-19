Madison area celebrities to entertain digitally for a good cause

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison entertainers, television personalities and chefs will come together digitally Saturday to raise money for two area charities.

MadCity Night In, a digital night out as it’s called on the event website, will act as a donation drive with the goal of raising at least $10,000 to help families and youth in low-income communities in the Madison area, through a partnership with the Dane County Boys and Girls Club and The River Food Pantry.

Event coordinator by night and area strength trainer by day, Luke Riggs, said the goal of the event is to raise money for families in need during the COVID-19 crisis while also offering viewers a digital night on the town during the pandemic.

“They can’t go to restaurants, bars, comedy clubs, anything like that so what we decided to do was create an event that was able to give them that from the comfort of their own home,” Riggs said. “Our mission is to help feed people in need while also giving people something they want during this time.”

