Madison area celebrities to entertain digitally for a good cause

Madison entertainers, television personalities and chefs will come together digitally Saturday to raise money for two area charities.
MadCity Night In, a digital night out as it’s called on the event website, will act as a donation drive with the goal of raising at least $10,000 to help families and youth in low-income communities in the Madison area, through a partnership with the Dane County Boys and Girls Club and The River Food Pantry.
Event coordinator by night and area strength trainer by day, Luke Riggs, said the goal of the event is to raise money for families in need during the COVID-19 crisis while also offering viewers a digital night on the town during the pandemic.
“They can’t go to restaurants, bars, comedy clubs, anything like that so what we decided to do was create an event that was able to give them that from the comfort of their own home,” Riggs said. “Our mission is to help feed people in need while also giving people something they want during this time.”
Riggs met both Michael Johnson, president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, and Charles McLimans, president of The River Food Pantry, through strength training before COVID-19. Riggs was inspired to organize the online fundraiser for both organizations after he heard about a number of different successful online donation drives that took place during the pandemic.
The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will fund summer internship programs for Madison-area teenagers through the donations received from the event, Johnson said.
“If they end up raising $5,000, that will help pay for 3 teens to have a paid internship over the summer months,” he said.
Through the internships, the teenagers will be placed with the county executive’s office as well as local businesses who have partnered with the Boys and Girls Club as a part of the internship program.
“There continues to be so much need in our community, approximately a fourfold increase is what we’ve seen since the COVID-19 crisis began,” McLimans said. “We are grateful and humbled by our community’s continued generous response.”
The event will feature volunteers who have offered their time to help raise awareness for families in need during the pandemic. Volunteers include Leigh Mills from NBC15 who will host the event; Dan Fox, the owner of Heritage Tavern who will provide an online restaurant presentation; area comedians Charlie Kojis, Rory Rusch, Kayla Ruth and Cosmo Nomikos who will perform comedy routines; and Madison musician Kelsey Miles who will provide a digital concert for viewers.
The show will be broadcast from the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and The River Food Pantry Facebook pages on Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m. Viewers can donate to the organizations through the MadCity Night In website or through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and The River Food Pantry Facebook pages.
“A $25 donation feeds a family of four for ten days,” Riggs said. Donation links on the event website and the organization Facebook pages will be live for roughly a week after the event.
