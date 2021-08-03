Madison and Dane County to require city and county employees to get vaccinated

"There's a group of people who are not yet able to get vaccinated, a group that we as a society are entrusted to care for - our children," he said. "We must protect our kids and we can do that by getting vaccinated."

Madison School District spokesman Tim LeMonds said there is no plan as of Tuesday to issue a vaccine mandate for district staff.

Rhodes-Conway echoed Parisi, and noted that if a vaccinated person were to contract a rare breakthrough case of COVID-19, their risk of severe health outcomes is lower.

"We're doing this, in short, because vaccines save lives. They're safe and effective and they are the best tool that we have to prevent severe COVID-19 outcomes," she said. "Our city employees are here to provide services to everyone who lives in Madison and to keep our city safe, healthy and thriving. We can't do that as a city government if our employees could also be spreading COVID throughout the community."

Rhodes-Conway said nine out of ten city employees are already vaccinated according to survey data. Parisi said they have not surveyed employees regarding vaccination status, but he believes the county employee vaccination rate is similar to that of the Dane County general population - nearly 70%.