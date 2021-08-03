Madison and Dane County to require city and county employees to get vaccinated

City of Madison and Dane County employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, city and county leaders announced Tuesday.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi were joined by Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County to announced the mandate, citing the rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant as their motivation.
Rhodes-Conway and Parisi said employees who are unable to provide proof of vaccination will be required to submit to weekly testing.
"As the delta variant spreads rapidly through the United States as well as our own community, we have reached a point where unvaccinated people have one of two choices, either get the vaccine or get COVID," Parisi said.
County employees and all visitors will also be required to wear masks while inside county facilities regardless of their vaccination status. City employees will be required to mask up while in city buildings but visitors are not required to wear masks, though Rhodes-Conway said that could change.
Parisi urged all other employers to do the same - require their employees to provide proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing, and lauded area employers who have already taken these measures as well as entertainment venues, such as Five Nightclub, that have begun to require proof of vaccination before patrons enter their facility.
"There's a group of people who are not yet able to get vaccinated, a group that we as a society are entrusted to care for - our children," he said. "We must protect our kids and we can do that by getting vaccinated."
Madison School District spokesman Tim LeMonds said there is no plan as of Tuesday to issue a vaccine mandate for district staff.
Rhodes-Conway echoed Parisi, and noted that if a vaccinated person were to contract a rare breakthrough case of COVID-19, their risk of severe health outcomes is lower.
"We're doing this, in short, because vaccines save lives. They're safe and effective and they are the best tool that we have to prevent severe COVID-19 outcomes," she said. "Our city employees are here to provide services to everyone who lives in Madison and to keep our city safe, healthy and thriving. We can't do that as a city government if our employees could also be spreading COVID throughout the community."
Rhodes-Conway said nine out of ten city employees are already vaccinated according to survey data. Parisi said they have not surveyed employees regarding vaccination status, but he believes the county employee vaccination rate is similar to that of the Dane County general population - nearly 70%.
The city and county will begin implementing the new vaccine policy over the course of the next two weeks, and details are still being finalized.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Dane County as a “substantial risk” for COVID transmission on Friday. The county had previously held a “moderate risk” of virus transmission.
The delta variant has emerged as the predominant strain of COVID circulating in Dane County, Heinrich said.
"Our seven day case average has increased from seven on June 15 to 66.9 today," she said.
The city-county health department on Tuesday recorded a 111% increase in cases of the virus in recent weeks. Despite the increase in positive cases, the number of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID have remained stable likely due to the county’s high rate of vaccination.
Dane County has the highest rate of vaccination in the state and with nearly 70% of the Dane County population being fully vaccinated, an increasing number of new daily breakthrough cases are expected due to the presence of the highly transmissible delta variant, though breakthrough cases remain rare.
Unvaccinated people are still much more vulnerable, especially to severe COVID, according to the city-county health department.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,055 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Thursday, the highest since Feb. 10, when the state health department recorded 1,184 new cases of the virus.