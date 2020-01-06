Madison and Dane County to hold 35th annual MLK Day celebration with noted civil rights activist

The King Coalition of Madison and Dane County will hold its 35th annual King Holiday Observance celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with keynote speaker Joyce Ann Ladner.

The coalition will host several events commemorating the holiday before the main observance takes place at the Overture Center for the Arts’ Capitol Theater in Downtown Madison from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and city of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will present the Madison-Dane County Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award.

Ladner, 76, a civil rights activist, author and sociologist, has firsthand experience with the civil rights movement in Mississippi, according to her biography. She worked alongside Bayard Rustin and other civil rights leaders to organize the March on Washington in 1963. She also worked with civil rights pioneers Medgar Evers, Fannie Lou Hamer and Ella Baker.

Ladner was on the stage with Martin Luther King Jr. when he gave the “I Have A Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 1963.