Madison and Dane County leaders say they're prepared ahead of possible Chauvin verdict

"We'll use them as a last resort," he said. "We'll use them to protect people who are being hurt or being injured. It's not something that, quite frankly, I lose a lot of sleep over because we don't plan on using that because we believe that our protesters will be peaceful."

Barnes, who took over as chief in February, said police "did a lot of things great last year," but there is always room for improvement, and pointed to de-escalation tactics, making sure officers aren't overworked and staying in contact with protest and activist groups as among the things the department has sought focus on.

He also said the department has been in touch with Downtown business owners to let them know of his department's plans, but is making no recommendation on whether businesses should again install plywood over windows in case protests again turn destructive.

All of the speakers during Monday's press conference at the Madison Municipal Building emphasized the need for police reform and called for an end to police killings, especially of Black people.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she supports what police call the "Madison method" of policing protests, which seeks to let protesters exercise their First Amendment rights and prioritizes the protection of people over property.