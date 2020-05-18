Madison and Dane County launching plan to reopen economy in phases

New emergency order

Along with the reopening plan, Public Health issued an emergency order Monday easing restrictions from an earlier order that would have prevented many nonessential businesses from conducting any on-site operations.

“Changes in orders are confusing, and we know how frustrating they have been for businesses and the public," Heinrich said. "By enacting today’s Prepare for a Safe Reopen phase, we are making sure each sector has time to get things ready for safe operations during phase one," Heinrich said.

Public Health's first emergency order was issued last week, following the state Supreme Court's 4-3 decision that overturned the extension of the "safer at home" order, which placed statewide restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

The local order doesn't allow local authorities to arrest people who violate it, in accordance with guidance from state Attorney General Josh Kaul. In an opinion issued Friday, Kaul advised against authorities using criminal penalties to enforce local stay-at-home orders, following the Supreme Court's decision. However, violations would be subject to fines.