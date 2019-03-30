Madison Ald. Mike Verveer wants to continue a newly coined tradition for the Mifflin Street Block Party that started a year ago: a safe time for everybody.
The Fourth District council member is having a neighborhood meeting Thursday at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W. Mifflin St., beginning at 7 p.m., to discuss ways to keep the April 27 party a safe success.
"The annual event had no cases of serious injuries or property damage last year," Verveer said. "As your city alderperson, I need your help again to make the day safe for everyone."
Representatives from the Madison police and fire departments, the building inspector's office and other city officials will be at the meeting.
"We will explain our expectations for the day and answer all questions," Verveer said. "Please help me and your neighbors by joining together to ensure a safe event."
In 2018, between 15,000 and 18,000 party goers filled every nook and cranny in the 400 and 500 blocks of West Mifflin Street, a crowd so big that attempts to keep everyone on the sidewalks and in yards couldn't be done, with police blocking off the two blocks and surrounding streets from traffic.
As if an excuse was ever needed for partying in Madison, the Mifflin Street Block Party is considered the final big party of the school year for UW-Madison and other college kids, with graduation just around the corner.
Students come from all over the state and Midwest to party in an event that started decades ago.
The party had some dark moments in the past, including when two people were stabbed in 2011, but the violence has ebbed over time, and most infractions today are for underage drinking.