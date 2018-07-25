The Madison City Council lost another member Wednesday when Ald. Sara Eskrich, 13th District, announced her resignation.
She is the third member of the 20-person body to resign this summer.
Eskrich, who has been on the council for three years, is leaving the council effective Aug. 8.
"I have accepted an executive position in Brookfield, which will require my full attention," Eskrich said in a post on the City Council website.
"I am proud of all the work we have done together, and look forward to continuing to see our city prosper as a resident of Madison."
Denise DeMarb resigned as the City Council member from District 16 after moving out of the district.
The council appointed state legislative aide Michael Tierney to fill DeMarb's seat until the April 2019 election.
Ald. Mark Clear, 19th District, announced on June 27 that he was resigning, because he took a new job that didn't allow him enough time to conduct city business.
The council's Executive Committee recommended former technology executive Keith Furman be appointed to fill Clear's seat, and the council will vote on the appointment at the Aug. 7 meeting.
Eskrich said council President Samba Baldeh, 17th District, will be soliciting applications for the 13th District seat to serve the remainder of the term to April, 2019.