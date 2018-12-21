Madison's District 3 on the City Council will have a new representative after the April elections.
Ald. Amanda Hall, first elected to the council in 2015 and re-elected unopposed in 2017, will not run for re-election in the April 2019 elections.
District 3 is on Madison's Far East Side, roughly from Stoughton Road east past the Interstate, bordering Milwaukee Street.
Why is Hall not running?
"My husband and I are looking to purchase a home, and it's hard to find a home in our price range in this geographical area," Hall said in a statement Friday.
"I'm ready for what's next in my career, including a position which could include long hours not conducive to council service."
She is the ninth of 20 council members to announce they are not running in the April elections, tying the mark set in the 2007 election.
Hall is an attorney and a Madison native, having worked for the Democratic Party and as a field worker for US Sen. Tammy Baldwin when Baldwin was running for Congress.
"A good handful of our neighbors whom I respect have stepped up and are ready to serve," Hall said. "So, while it has been my distinct privilege, my service to this district is at a natural end."
Hall serves on the Public Market Development Committee, the Urban Design Commission and the Ad Hoc Landmarks Ordinance Review Committee.
Council members not running this upcoming April include Ledell Zellers, 2nd District; Steve King, 7th District; Zach Wood, 8th District; Maurice Cheeks, 10th District (he's running for Madison mayor); Larry Palm, 12th District; Allen Arntsen, 13th District, David Ahrens, 15th District, and Matt Phair, 20th District.
The primary election is Feb. 19, and the general election is April 2.