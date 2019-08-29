The head of the Madison School District's after-school recreational program was placed on leave Thursday after being arrested and tentatively charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
Jacob D. Tisue, 44, of McFarland, was booked into the Dane County Jail, the McFarland Police Department said in a statement. The case is being reviewed by the Dane County District Attorney's Office.
Tisue has served as executive director of Madison School & Community Recreation since 2017, according to an online social media profile.
He previously served as Warner Park Facility Manager starting in 2014 and as Cottage Grove parks, recreation and forestry director before that dating back to 2006.
He also has worked as a canoe/kayak instructor for Rutabaga Outdoor Programs and as a teacher of recreation management at Madison Area Technical College.
The Madison School District placed Tisue on leave Thursday after learning about his arrest, spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson said. The district is cooperating with the investigation, she said.
"As educators, we take the well-being and safety of our students as priority one," Strauch-Nelson said in a statement. "This is incredibly difficult news for all of us to grasp and we will continue to work with law enforcement and take action based on the criminal process."
Tisue's profile on MSCR's website was taken down Thursday. An archived version of the page showed former superintendent Jennifer Cheatham praised his extensive experience in local recreation programs when he was hired. He replaced Lucy Chaffin, who served in the role for 21 years.
MSCR provides a range of after-school programming for students of all ages, including arts, sports, outdoor activities, swimming, fitness and camps. Janet Dyer will serve as acting executive director as students return to school next week, Strauch-Nelson said.
The investigation is ongoing and additional details weren't being released Thursday, McFarland Police Chief Craig J. Sherven said in a statement. He noted the case is not related to other recent investigations, though didn't specify which investigations.
Police are encouraging anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact Detective Michael Klementz at 608-838-3151.