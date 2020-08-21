Madison 8th grader among 54 state winners in Doodle for Google contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison eighth-grader is representing Wisconsin in this year’s national Doodle for Google contest, a K-12 student design challenge sponsored by the search-engine Google.

The theme of the 12th annual contest is "I show kindness by… ." Ocean Beutter, a 13-year-old student at Hamilton Middle School, focused on her four-year anniversary of becoming a vegetarian.

“I show kindness by returning the favor to animals, who lend us their home: Earth,” Ocean wrote of the illustration. “I hope my doodle will shout a wake-up to the world that animals deserve a happy life, just like us.”

Ocean said her drawing portrays the positive relationships that humans can have with animals. She responded to the prompt with an illustration of herself embracing a cow, pig and chicken, which are among the most common sources of meat. The letters in “Google” are adorned with plants and vegetables.

Ocean’s doodle features vibrant colors, which reflect the joy she said animals give her. While her creative process entailed hours of loosely sketching many ideas, she said the final product “just felt right.”