Lyft, a ride-hailing company, is offering free rides to warming shelters in Midwest cities hit by polar vortex.

An app-based ride-hailing company is offering free rides to people seeking transport to warming centers in Madison through Friday.

Lyft will give riders two free trips up to a $25 value each to warming centers, according to a post on the company's website.

The offer is part of a partnership with the United Way and Wisconsin 211. 

To redeem the free rides, users must use the Lyft app and promotional code WIJAYDEN19. A list of applicable warming centers can be found at go.madison.com/211warming.

That promotional code is also available in Milwaukee. Lyft is also offering the free rides in Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis and St. Paul.

