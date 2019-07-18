With the Midwest and East Coast gripped by a heat wave, ride-sharing service Lyft is offering free rides to cooling centers in various cities, including Madison and Milwaukee in Wisconsin.
The company did the same thing in January when it offered free rides to local warming centers during the polar vortex days of extreme cold.
"Lyft is committed to doing our part to help those in need," the company said in a blog post on Thursday. "We're activating our Wheels for All program to help those affected by the heat move to local cooling centers and stay safe."
In the Madison area, riders can get two rides, worth up to $15 each, from now until midnight on Sunday.
The free rides can be accessed by using the code MSNCOOL19 on the Lyft app.
Cooling centers included in Lyft's ride map are the DeForest senior center and library; the Fitchburg senior center and library; the McFarland library; the Middleton library; the Monona library; the Stoughton senior center and library; and the Sun Prairie library.