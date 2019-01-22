Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. SOME LIGHT FREEZING RAIN POTENTIAL CLOSER TO I-94 INTO MID AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE TODAY AND MORNING COMMUTE WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, SLEET AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&