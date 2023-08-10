A lease for Luna's Groceries to replace Yue Wah Oriental Foods got a blessing from Madison's Community Development Authority, paving the way for a new change to an already evolving landscape of food access on the South Side.

The board for the Community Development Authority, which owns Luna's future home at the Village on Park mall, approved the lease without discussion on Thursday night. No other city vote is needed for the lease.

Come Aug. 31, Yue Wah will vacate the space due to the retirement of operator Kien Ma.

Luna's plans for the space on Park Street will get extra help from the Community Development Authority, which plans to hand the grocer $50,000 for floor, light, paint and grease trap improvements. Luna's lease at the property begins on Dec. 1.

Luna's won't have to pay rent for the first 10 months of the lease. That period gets followed by escalating rent starting at about $4,000 each month in the first year to about $11,500 per month in the lease's 10th year.

Luna's will have the option to renew the lease for five years after that.

Apart from the interior of the store, Luna's has the option to add outdoor seating to the location. The store's grocery operations will be complemented by dine-in and carry-out food options as well.

The arrival of Luna's comes as a new, 24,000-square-foot grocery store will come to the corner of South Park and Cedar streets in the coming months.

Maurer's Urban Market's new store will anchor a $42 million redevelopment that will include housing. The South Side's main grocery store at the moment, the Pick 'n Save on Park Street, will remain open until Maurer's opens in either the end of this year or early 2024.